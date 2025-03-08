 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan
Yanic Konan Niederhauser scores 15 points, Penn State beats No. 12 Wisconsin 86-75
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers sign right-hander José Urquidy to a one-year, $1 million contract with club option
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-St. John's vs UConn
Paige Bueckers scores 20 points, No. 3 UConn rolls into Big East semis with win over St. John’s

nbc_rugby_scovwalhl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 35, Wales 29
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250308.jpg
Watkins strikes Aston Villa in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey

March 8, 2025 02:25 PM
Ludvig Åberg was within striking distance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but two shots into the water en route to a triple bogey on hole 8 sent his tournament score over par.
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2_250307.jpg
10:37
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_daysound_250307.jpg
1:37
Day: Special to shake Palmer’s hand after 2016 API
jt_site.jpg
1:02
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
nbc_golf_clarkshot_250307.jpg
1:14
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
5:02
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_bayhillrd1_250306.jpg
12:20
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_lacavaintv_250306.jpg
2:00
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
nbc_golf_kimholeout_250306.jpg
0:38
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_puertoricoopen_250306.jpg
8:13
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_palmercdwlenovo_250305.jpg
1:11
How Bay Hill embodies Palmer’s spirit, play style
