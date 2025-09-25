 Skip navigation
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment ‘wasn’t directed at the U.S.’

  
Published September 25, 2025 07:13 PM
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – European captain Luke Donald claimed Thursday that he wasn’t taking a shot at the Americans when he said in his speech at the opening ceremony that his team plays for “something money can’t buy.”

Donald’s comment raised eyebrows as the pay-for-play issue has once again come to the forefront at Bethpage Black, with the Americans, for the first time, receiving a $200,000 stipend to compete in the biennial matches.

Ever since the announcement last December that the Americans would be paid a six-figure sum, in addition to a $300,000 donation to each player’s charity, Donald and the Europeans have been quick to weaponize the issue. Earlier this week, Donald told Sky Sports that he and the rest of the European team feel as though “this isn’t a week to get paid.” Though the Europeans players aren’t being directly compensated this week, profits from Ryder Cups hosted by Europe are used to subsidize the DP World Tour and its other circuits. Many, if not all, of the Americans said this week that they intend to donate the entire $500,000 amount to charitable organizations.

“Being able to steward that money in our own communities at home, I think that’s a great thing,” Sam Burns said. “The PGA of America giving us the opportunity for us to do that is really special.”

In his speech on Wednesday, however, with U.S. captain Keegan Bradley and the Americans seated behind him, Donald said that the Ryder Cup is “not about prize money or world-ranking points. It’s about pride. It’s about representing your flag, your shirts, and the legacy you leave behind.” He continued, “We are fueled by something money cannot buy: Purpose, brotherhood, and a responsibility to honor those who came before us, while inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

Donald was asked about the perceived dig at the Americans when he met with the media following the unveiling of the Friday foursomes pairings.

“Well, it wasn’t directed at the U.S.,” he said. “My speech was directed at my players. I wrote that speech six months ago. We have been very consistent where we stand and what we play for. We’re not concerned about what the U.S. are doing.”

Donald was previously asked by a reporter whether the captains should get paid for what amounts to a two-year job. He laughed and said, “Oh, I’m going to stick with my team. I think if the captain gets compensated and the players don’t, that’s a little bit murky. So, no.”