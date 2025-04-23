Lydia Ko dealing with injury ahead of LPGA’s first major of year

Lydia Ko is battling a right-arm injury ahead of the LPGA’s first major championship of the season.

According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Ko woke up Sunday morning with a neck spasm and a tingling sensation in her right arm. Ko said she’s had the issue before and that she’s getting “a lot of treatment” in hopes of being 100% by Thursday’s opening round at Carlton Woods’ Nicklaus Course.

“It’s better than yesterday, but still doesn’t feel like my normal arm,” Ko told Golfweek after Tuesday’s nine-hole pro-am.

“It was playable,” Ko added, “but I could feel it at the top of my backswing and my finish.”

Ko, the current world No. 3, won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore earlier this season. She tied for 17th last year at Carlton Woods, a year after missing the cut in the inaugural Chevron in The Woodlands, Texas. Ko won this major in 2016 when it was played at Mission Hills in Ranch Mirage, California.