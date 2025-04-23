 Skip navigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Yankees at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 23
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg

Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Marlins, Athletics can't keep run game in check
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
Phillies at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 23

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lydia Ko dealing with injury ahead of LPGA’s first major of year

  
Published April 23, 2025 09:45 AM

Lydia Ko is battling a right-arm injury ahead of the LPGA’s first major championship of the season.

According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Ko woke up Sunday morning with a neck spasm and a tingling sensation in her right arm. Ko said she’s had the issue before and that she’s getting “a lot of treatment” in hopes of being 100% by Thursday’s opening round at Carlton Woods’ Nicklaus Course.

“It’s better than yesterday, but still doesn’t feel like my normal arm,” Ko told Golfweek after Tuesday’s nine-hole pro-am.

“It was playable,” Ko added, “but I could feel it at the top of my backswing and my finish.”

Ko, the current world No. 3, won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore earlier this season. She tied for 17th last year at Carlton Woods, a year after missing the cut in the inaugural Chevron in The Woodlands, Texas. Ko won this major in 2016 when it was played at Mission Hills in Ranch Mirage, California.