Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson commence 88th Masters
Published April 11, 2024 10:20 AM
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — a combined 11 green jackets between them — commenced the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament.
Following a 2 1/2-hour weather delay, Player, the first international winner of the event in 1961, teed off first. He was followed by six-time Masters champion Nicklaus and then two-time winner Watson.
Fore, please! Now driving ...— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2024
🏌️♂️ Gary Player
🏌️♂️ Jack Nicklaus
🏌️♂️ Tom Watsonpic.twitter.com/iVPcE13ZDl
“Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 Masters Tournament is officially underway,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.
The tradition of honorary starters began at the 1963 Masters. Here’s a look at players who have served this role, per Augusta National Golf Club:
- Jock Hutchison, 1963–1973
- Fred McLeod, 1963–1976
- Byron Nelson, 1981-2001 (nonconsecutive)
- Gene Sarazen, 1981–1999
- Ken Venturi, 1983
- Sam Snead, 1984–2002
- Arnold Palmer, 2007–2016
- Jack Nicklaus, 2010–present
- Gary Player, 2012–present
- Lee Elder, 2021
- Tom Watson, 2022–present