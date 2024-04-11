 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
Natalie White Cover.JPG
“Not Just Celebrated But Respected": Moolah Kicks CEO Natalie White on the growth of women’s basketball
Rain - Indianapolis 500 Open Test - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m99848.jpg
Second day of Indy 500 testing canceled

Top Clips

nbc_pft_gbphibrazil_240411.jpg
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
nbc_pft_texansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jagsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
Natalie White Cover.JPG
“Not Just Celebrated But Respected": Moolah Kicks CEO Natalie White on the growth of women’s basketball
Rain - Indianapolis 500 Open Test - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m99848.jpg
Second day of Indy 500 testing canceled

Top Clips

nbc_pft_gbphibrazil_240411.jpg
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
nbc_pft_texansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jagsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson commence 88th Masters

  
Published April 11, 2024 10:20 AM

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — a combined 11 green jackets between them — commenced the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament.

Following a 2 1/2-hour weather delay, Player, the first international winner of the event in 1961, teed off first. He was followed by six-time Masters champion Nicklaus and then two-time winner Watson.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 Masters Tournament is officially underway,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

The tradition of honorary starters began at the 1963 Masters. Here’s a look at players who have served this role, per Augusta National Golf Club:

  • Jock Hutchison, 1963–1973
  • Fred McLeod, 1963–1976
  • Byron Nelson, 1981-2001 (nonconsecutive)
  • Gene Sarazen, 1981–1999
  • Ken Venturi, 1983
  • Sam Snead, 1984–2002
  • Arnold Palmer, 2007–2016
  • Jack Nicklaus, 2010–present
  • Gary Player, 2012–present
  • Lee Elder, 2021
  • Tom Watson, 2022–present