Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell elected co-chairmen of PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council

Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell have been elected co-chairmen of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council and will ascend to the policy board next year.

McNealy received the most votes for PAC co-chair and Mitchell finished second in the race, just ahead of Rickie Fowler. McNealy will serve a four-year term on the board beginning next year and Mitchell will have a term of three years as they replace Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson.

McNealy and Mitchell will join Tiger Woods, Camilo Villegas, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay as player directors on the board during a crucial time for the Tour with the circuit’s move to a for-profit model, the addition of private equity and the ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf.

McNealy and Mitchell are also members of the business affairs PAC subcommittee.