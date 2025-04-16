 Skip navigation
Mike Elias
Orioles GM says he doesn’t see panic but team has plenty of concerns amid slow start
Jaydn Ott
Former Cal running back Jaydn Ott transfers to Oklahoma
Matt Shaw
Cubs option Matt Shaw to Triple-A after disappointing start to third baseman’s career

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell elected co-chairmen of PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council

  
Published April 16, 2025 10:24 AM

Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell have been elected co-chairmen of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council and will ascend to the policy board next year.

McNealy received the most votes for PAC co-chair and Mitchell finished second in the race, just ahead of Rickie Fowler. McNealy will serve a four-year term on the board beginning next year and Mitchell will have a term of three years as they replace Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson.

McNealy and Mitchell will join Tiger Woods, Camilo Villegas, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay as player directors on the board during a crucial time for the Tour with the circuit’s move to a for-profit model, the addition of private equity and the ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf.

McNealy and Mitchell are also members of the business affairs PAC subcommittee.