 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul among the group chasing Arpichaya Yubol in China
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

Top Clips

nbc_pft_sean_payton_sched_251009.jpg
London is ‘perfect environment’ for Payton, DEN
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_251009.jpg
Dart faces ‘great opportunity’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_251009.jpg
Hurts, Eagles offense look to gel on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul among the group chasing Arpichaya Yubol in China
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

Top Clips

nbc_pft_sean_payton_sched_251009.jpg
London is ‘perfect environment’ for Payton, DEN
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_251009.jpg
Dart faces ‘great opportunity’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_251009.jpg
Hurts, Eagles offense look to gel on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell share lead after Round 1 in Japan

  
Published October 9, 2025 08:04 AM
Did Morikawa's comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
October 8, 2025 04:34 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Collin Morikawa asking for “absolute chaos” ahead of the 45th Ryder Cup, analyzing the American golfer not taking any blame for poor fan behavior at Bethpage Black.

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell each shot 4-under 67 on Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard after the first round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

This is the only PGA Tour tournament played in Japan, and it was moved this year to the Yokohama Country Club after being staged east of Tokyo since 2019 as the Zozo Championship.

Eight players were a shot off the lead, including Australian Adam Scott. Seven more were two shots back.

Two players from the losing U.S. Ryder Cup team — Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa — each finished on even-par 71. Defending champion Nico Echavarria of Colombia finished with a 70.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, had a 72 in the first round.

Greyserman was the runner-up by one shot a year ago, losing on the 72nd hole as Echavarria made birdie.

“I love playing in Japan,” Greyserman said. “It’s a great culture, respectful people, respectful fans.”

Greyserman called the first round “very, very difficult” as high winds kicked up.

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
Here are second-round tee times and TV times for the PGA Tour’s event in Japan.

“In those difficult conditions, I’ll take that any day,” he said.

He also tipped his hat to Echavarria, who is hoping to repeat.

“Nico got it done that week,” he said. “So maybe I can get it done this week.”