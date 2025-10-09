Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell share lead after Round 1 in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell each shot 4-under 67 on Thursday to sit atop the leaderboard after the first round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

This is the only PGA Tour tournament played in Japan, and it was moved this year to the Yokohama Country Club after being staged east of Tokyo since 2019 as the Zozo Championship.

Eight players were a shot off the lead, including Australian Adam Scott. Seven more were two shots back.

Two players from the losing U.S. Ryder Cup team — Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa — each finished on even-par 71. Defending champion Nico Echavarria of Colombia finished with a 70.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, had a 72 in the first round.

Greyserman was the runner-up by one shot a year ago, losing on the 72nd hole as Echavarria made birdie.

“I love playing in Japan,” Greyserman said. “It’s a great culture, respectful people, respectful fans.”

Greyserman called the first round “very, very difficult” as high winds kicked up.

“In those difficult conditions, I’ll take that any day,” he said.

He also tipped his hat to Echavarria, who is hoping to repeat.

“Nico got it done that week,” he said. “So maybe I can get it done this week.”