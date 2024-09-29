 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 - Day Four
Angel Hidalgo beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win DP World Tour’s Spanish Open
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dayholeout_240929.jpg
Day holes out from bunker for eagle on No. 12
nbc_golf_homaholeout_240929.jpg
Homa holes out for eagle at Presidents Cup
nbc_pl_weekendtakeaways_240929.jpg
Can Maresca lead Chelsea to a PL title push?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 - Day Four
Angel Hidalgo beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win DP World Tour’s Spanish Open
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dayholeout_240929.jpg
Day holes out from bunker for eagle on No. 12
nbc_golf_homaholeout_240929.jpg
Homa holes out for eagle at Presidents Cup
nbc_pl_weekendtakeaways_240929.jpg
Can Maresca lead Chelsea to a PL title push?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Max Homa holes out, but Kevin Kisner doesn’t take shirt off – yet

  
Published September 29, 2024 03:07 PM

MONTREAL – During last month’s Solheim Cup Megan Khang’s caddie offered a wager if either player holed out from off the green during their Saturday fourball match at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

When Khang’s partner Alison Lee holed out from 86 yards on the second hole in the team’s match against Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, both American caddies took their shirts off for the celebration prompting Max Homa to respond on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tarps off!!! Let’s go [U.S. Solheim Cup team],” he posted, prompting another challenge from Kevin Kisner, an assistant captain at this week’s Presidents Cup.

“I’ll do this in Montreal if you hoop one! Book it!” Kisner tweeted.

Homa responded early Sunday at Royal Montreal with a wedge shot from 102 yards at the first hole that landed just past the cup and spun back into the hole for an eagle and a 1-up lead over Mackenzie Hughes.

NBC Sports reporter Smylie Kaufman found Kisner on the course shortly after the hole-out.

“Motivation is an amazing thing and I think Max took it to heart,” Kisner laughed. “He’s been yelling at every captain, ‘Where’s Kiz?’ So, I’ve been hiding over here on the back nine.”

Kisner didn’t commit to honoring his bet with Homa, but with the U.S. team needing just 4 ½ out of 12 singles points on Sunday to win the Presidents Cup, there’s a good chance the post-match party will include another shirtless celebration.