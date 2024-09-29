Max Homa holes out, but Kevin Kisner doesn’t take shirt off – yet

MONTREAL – During last month’s Solheim Cup Megan Khang’s caddie offered a wager if either player holed out from off the green during their Saturday fourball match at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

When Khang’s partner Alison Lee holed out from 86 yards on the second hole in the team’s match against Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, both American caddies took their shirts off for the celebration prompting Max Homa to respond on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tarps off!!! Let’s go [U.S. Solheim Cup team],” he posted, prompting another challenge from Kevin Kisner, an assistant captain at this week’s Presidents Cup.

“I’ll do this in Montreal if you hoop one! Book it!” Kisner tweeted.

Homa responded early Sunday at Royal Montreal with a wedge shot from 102 yards at the first hole that landed just past the cup and spun back into the hole for an eagle and a 1-up lead over Mackenzie Hughes.

HOMA HOLE-OUT!

@MaxHoma is all business after hooping in on 1. pic.twitter.com/8OdlAiCEXI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 29, 2024

NBC Sports reporter Smylie Kaufman found Kisner on the course shortly after the hole-out.

“Motivation is an amazing thing and I think Max took it to heart,” Kisner laughed. “He’s been yelling at every captain, ‘Where’s Kiz?’ So, I’ve been hiding over here on the back nine.”

"I'm hiding over here on the back nine." 😅



Assistant Captain @K_Kisner gives the latest update on his deal with @MaxHoma. https://t.co/QA9ksG3iqr pic.twitter.com/GGcsBFMrO8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 29, 2024

Kisner didn’t commit to honoring his bet with Homa, but with the U.S. team needing just 4 ½ out of 12 singles points on Sunday to win the Presidents Cup, there’s a good chance the post-match party will include another shirtless celebration.

