 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker
Marlins part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker after two seasons
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
What drivers said after Kansas NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Ross Chastain
jose ramirez
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Final Review (Week 27)

Top Clips

nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240929.jpg
Henry records third-longest rushing TD of career
nbc_fnia_flaccoflorio_240929.jpg
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers
nbc_fnia_florioadams_240929.jpg
Could Raiders deal Adams before trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker
Marlins part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker after two seasons
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
What drivers said after Kansas NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Ross Chastain
jose ramirez
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Final Review (Week 27)

Top Clips

nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240929.jpg
Henry records third-longest rushing TD of career
nbc_fnia_flaccoflorio_240929.jpg
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers
nbc_fnia_florioadams_240929.jpg
Could Raiders deal Adams before trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Max Homa holes out and Kevin Kisner finally pays off shirtless debt

  
Published September 29, 2024 03:07 PM

MONTREAL – During last month’s Solheim Cup Megan Khang’s caddie offered a wager if either player holed out from off the green during their Saturday fourball match at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

When Khang’s partner Alison Lee holed out from 86 yards on the second hole in the team’s match against Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, both American caddies took their shirts off for the celebration prompting Max Homa to respond on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tarps off!!! Let’s go [U.S. Solheim Cup team],” he posted, prompting another challenge from Kevin Kisner, an assistant captain at this week’s Presidents Cup.

“I’ll do this in Montreal if you hoop one! Book it!” Kisner tweeted.

Homa responded early Sunday at Royal Montreal with a wedge shot from 102 yards at the first hole that landed just past the cup and spun back into the hole for an eagle and a 1-up lead over Mackenzie Hughes.

NBC Sports reporter Smylie Kaufman found Kisner on the course shortly after the hole-out.

“Motivation is an amazing thing and I think Max took it to heart,” Kisner laughed. “He’s been yelling at every captain, ‘Where’s Kiz?’ So, I’ve been hiding over here on the back nine.”

But Kisner did, eventually, pay up. After the U.S. won the Presidents Cup by a decisive margin, and after a beer or three, Kisner finally took off the tarp.

“I basically had three checkmarks this week,” Homa said in the Americans’ press conference. “One was to win the Presidents Cup with these boys. Two was to have a great time. And three, to get Kiz to take his shirt off. So I went three for three.”