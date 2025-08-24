 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Sizing up what potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks must do Sunday at East Lake
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Third Round
Canada’s Brooke Henderson shares lead entering finale at CPKC Women’s Open
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay share lead with $10 million going winner at Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Morgan, Kelepouris, McBride tied for lead in U.S. Senior Women’s Open

  
Published August 23, 2025 08:19 PM
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Becky Morgan of Wales birdied the par-4 18th hole for an even-par 73 and a share of the third-round lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open with Corina Kelepouris of Canada and Maria McBride of Sweden.

Kelepouris and McBride each shot 72 at San Diego Country Club to match second-round leader Morgan at 4-under 215.

Morgan is making her first start in the event after turning 50 in September. She and McBride and Morgan played the LPGA and the Ladies European Tour, while Kelepouris is a teaching professional.

Liselotte Neumann and Ashli Bunch were the only other players under par, each shooting 74 to finish at 1 under.

Juli Inkster (72) was 1 over with 2023 champion Trish Johnson (73) and defending champion Leta Lindley (74).

Barb Moxness, at 72 the oldest player in the field, broke her age for the second time this week, shooting a 71. She was tied for ninth at 2 over.

First-round leader Annika Sorenstam was 4 over after a 75.