Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d790827/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5782x3252+0+302/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F7c%2Fd0%2F445149714127adc8138cd22afe36%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209759745
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c9c76c2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7380x4151+0+385/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff4%2Fc8%2Ffde0eb1a4b88aa2e2d1591ec0f55%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209901493
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’
nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d790827/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5782x3252+0+302/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F7c%2Fd0%2F445149714127adc8138cd22afe36%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209759745
Masters Tournament 2026: How players qualified for 90th edition
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c9c76c2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7380x4151+0+385/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff4%2Fc8%2Ffde0eb1a4b88aa2e2d1591ec0f55%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2209901493
2026 Masters field reaches 86 players with 13 additions from Official World Golf Ranking
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bufvscle_allenpresser_251221.jpg
Allen: BUF defense ‘showed how good they are’
nbc_nfl_youngft_251221.jpg
Young: CAR ‘embraced what was at stake’ vs. TB
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Georgetown coach Ed Cooley’s water bottle throw earns him one-game suspension

  
Published December 21, 2025 05:01 PM

WASHINGTON — Georgetown men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley was suspended by the school on Sunday for one game after throwing a water bottle into the stands at the end of a loss to Xavier the night before.

“I met with Coach Cooley today to discuss the incident which occurred after last night’s game against Xavier. I expressed that his conduct did not align with the standards we expect of our coaches, nor does it reflect the values of Georgetown Athletics or Georgetown University,” Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed said in a written statement. “As a result, Coach Cooley will be suspended for the next game vs. Coppin State. Associate head coach Jeff Battle will coach the team.”

The Hoyas fell to 8-4 and 1-1 in Big East Conference play with their 80-77 loss against visiting Xavier on Saturday. As the final buzzer sounded, Cooley grabbed a water bottle, wheeled around and flung it toward spectators. The bottle traveled on a line drive and appeared to hit someone.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions during last night’s game, and sincerely apologize to the ... family, whom I have known for years and regard as my own family. My conduct was unacceptable and does not represent who I am or the leader I strive to be,” Cooley said Sunday. “I want to also apologize to the Georgetown community, team, fans, the league and my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and their consequences. I will learn from this experience to ensure it never happens again.”

Battle will be in charge at on-campus McDonough Arena when Georgetown hosts Coppin State on Monday night.

The Big East released a statement shortly after Georgetown announced it was punishing Cooley.

“We have communicated with Georgetown leadership and support their decision to suspend head men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley for his actions following last night’s game against Xavier,” the conference said. “The safety and security of spectators and participants at Big East events is of paramount importance and fundamental to the enjoyment of our games.”

Cooley is in his third season with the Hoyas after coaching for 12 years at conference rival Providence.

Georgetown is 35-43 since Cooley arrived.