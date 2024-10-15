 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy Fallout: Jets finally acquire Davante Adams
Kade Phillips.png
Four-Star Kade Phillips Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Jeff Gordon on DQ to Alex Bowman: “Pretty embarrassed by it and very disappointing”

Top Clips

nbc_dps_adamstrade_241015.jpg
Jets reportedly acquire WR Adams from Raiders
nbc_pft_tua_241015.jpg
Analyzing McDaniel’s approach to a Tua return
nbc_pft_cowboys_241015.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence meter after Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy Fallout: Jets finally acquire Davante Adams
Kade Phillips.png
Four-Star Kade Phillips Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Jeff Gordon on DQ to Alex Bowman: “Pretty embarrassed by it and very disappointing”

Top Clips

nbc_dps_adamstrade_241015.jpg
Jets reportedly acquire WR Adams from Raiders
nbc_pft_tua_241015.jpg
Analyzing McDaniel’s approach to a Tua return
nbc_pft_cowboys_241015.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence meter after Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nelly Korda explains withdrawals from LPGA events in South Korea and Malaysia

  
Published October 15, 2024 10:14 AM

Nelly Korda announced late Monday that she was withdrawing from the next two LPGA tournaments.

“Hey everyone, I wanted to share an update regarding my upcoming schedule. Unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the LPGA events in Korea and Malaysia due to a minor neck injury I sustained while practicing,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Korda most recently played the Kroger Queen City Championship, Sept. 19-22, when she tied for fifth the week after the Solheim Cup.

It’s been an eventful year for the world No. 1. She captured six titles in her first eight starts this season but has gone winless since mid-May. In June, she also withdrew from an event because of a dog bite.

Korda did not state when she would return to competition.

The LPGA is continuing its Asia swing with this week’s BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. It then moves to Malaysia for the Maybank Championship and Japan for the Toto Classic.

The tour concludes its season with one event in Hawaii and two in Florida.