Nelly Korda explains withdrawals from LPGA events in South Korea and Malaysia

Nelly Korda announced late Monday that she was withdrawing from the next two LPGA tournaments.

“Hey everyone, I wanted to share an update regarding my upcoming schedule. Unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the LPGA events in Korea and Malaysia due to a minor neck injury I sustained while practicing,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Korda most recently played the Kroger Queen City Championship, Sept. 19-22, when she tied for fifth the week after the Solheim Cup.

It’s been an eventful year for the world No. 1. She captured six titles in her first eight starts this season but has gone winless since mid-May. In June, she also withdrew from an event because of a dog bite.

Korda did not state when she would return to competition.

The LPGA is continuing its Asia swing with this week’s BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. It then moves to Malaysia for the Maybank Championship and Japan for the Toto Classic.

The tour concludes its season with one event in Hawaii and two in Florida.