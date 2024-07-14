Nelly Korda wraps up inconsistent week at Amundi Evian; Olympics defense up next

Nelly Korda ended the Amundi Evian Championship, birdie-eagle.

Unfortunately for the world’s No. 1, they came on the eighth and ninth holes as she started Sunday on the back nine and well out of contention.

Korda wrapped up an inconsistent week with roller-coaster, 3-under 68 that included the eagle, five birdies and four bogeys. At 5 under par for the championship, she was outside the top 25 when she signed her card.

“Yeah, a little bit up and down. Nice to finish birdie, eagle,” she said. “Hopefully that’s — give me a nice boost into my next event, which is in three weeks, though, so not really.”

The world will next watch Korda play at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. She is set to defend her gold medal in the women’s competition, which will be held Aug. 4-7 at Le Golf National.

Korda said between now and then that she will be seeing “my best friend in Croatia who is getting married” and then “getting back and grinding again.” Korda will not be able to attend the wedding, she said, because it coincides with the Solheim Cup in September.

One more major championship also remains, the AIG Women’s Open on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, Aug. 22-25.

Korda has experienced a bit of everything in the first four majors this season. She won the Chevron Championship in April and then shockingly missed the cut at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Korda was never a factor this week in France as a double bogey stalled her Day 1 momentum and she made only one birdie in Round 2.