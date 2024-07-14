 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway
IndyCar: Iowa Speedway Race 1
IndyCar’s Josef Newgarden used the slippery high line to drive from 22nd to third at Iowa Speedway
Pato podium celebration.jpg
IndyCar results, points after Iowa: Championship race significantly tightens

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_chienace_240714.jpg
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
nbc_indy_iowarace1hl_240713.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa
nbc_indy_iowanewgardenintv_240713.jpg
Newgarden: Ran out of time, ran out of race track

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway
IndyCar: Iowa Speedway Race 1
IndyCar’s Josef Newgarden used the slippery high line to drive from 22nd to third at Iowa Speedway
Pato podium celebration.jpg
IndyCar results, points after Iowa: Championship race significantly tightens

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_chienace_240714.jpg
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
nbc_indy_iowarace1hl_240713.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa
nbc_indy_iowanewgardenintv_240713.jpg
Newgarden: Ran out of time, ran out of race track

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nelly Korda wraps up inconsistent week at Amundi Evian; Olympics defense up next

  
Published July 14, 2024 09:09 AM
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
July 14, 2024 07:45 AM
Peiyun Chien’s tee shot on No. 16 takes a dramatic amount of time to roll in for a hole-in-one during the final round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship.

Nelly Korda ended the Amundi Evian Championship, birdie-eagle.

Unfortunately for the world’s No. 1, they came on the eighth and ninth holes as she started Sunday on the back nine and well out of contention.

Korda wrapped up an inconsistent week with roller-coaster, 3-under 68 that included the eagle, five birdies and four bogeys. At 5 under par for the championship, she was outside the top 25 when she signed her card.

“Yeah, a little bit up and down. Nice to finish birdie, eagle,” she said. “Hopefully that’s — give me a nice boost into my next event, which is in three weeks, though, so not really.”

The world will next watch Korda play at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. She is set to defend her gold medal in the women’s competition, which will be held Aug. 4-7 at Le Golf National.

Korda said between now and then that she will be seeing “my best friend in Croatia who is getting married” and then “getting back and grinding again.” Korda will not be able to attend the wedding, she said, because it coincides with the Solheim Cup in September.

One more major championship also remains, the AIG Women’s Open on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, Aug. 22-25.

Korda has experienced a bit of everything in the first four majors this season. She won the Chevron Championship in April and then shockingly missed the cut at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Korda was never a factor this week in France as a double bogey stalled her Day 1 momentum and she made only one birdie in Round 2.