No. 1 Ole Miss, not at 100%, leads in Puerto Rico as virus makes its way through field

At least one virus is rearing its ugly head at arguably the week’s top college golf tournament.

Several players on multiple teams battled through illness during Monday’s opening round of the Puerto Rico Classic at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. There was just one withdrawal, LSU’s Nicholas Arcement, but according to a few coaches, there were more than a few players who were so sick that they vomited during the round.

“All kinds of folks sick down here right now,” one coach said. “At least six kids throwing up today.”

Another coach estimated that number to be north of 10 players.

Ole Miss, the top-ranked team in the country, leads the way at 16 under, two shots clear of Purdue and three ahead of fourth-ranked Oklahoma, despite not being at 100%, per coach Chris Malloy. No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Virginia are also in the field and sit T-6 and solo fifth, respectively. The Tigers, of course, did not have the luxury of a drop score with Arcement’s WD, but Amos was hopeful to have all five players for Tuesday’s second round.

“Great effort and finish from the team today under difficult circumstances,” said Amos, whose other four guys combined to shoot 7 under on their final three holes.

Tied with LSU is North Florida, another team battling both flu and other bugs. The Ospreys, however, boast the individual leader, Ole Miss transfer Brett Schell, who shot 7-under 65 and is a shot ahead of Ole Miss teammates Cam Tankersley and Cohen Trolio, and Purdue’s Kent Hsiao.

For the Rebels, twice winners last fall, it feels like déjà vu. It was at last spring’s SEC Championship where several players, including star Michael La Sasso, came down with a stomach virus. Ole Miss ended up finishing ninth that week, missing match play, before the illness lingered into the NCAA Stanford Regional, where the Rebels missed advancing to the NCAA Championship by one place.

The flu and other viruses have been rampant across the country, with several reported cases at the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks ago. Ludvig Åberg was among the players affected at Torrey Pines before withdrawing due to illness during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the following week.