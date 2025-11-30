Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Luke Donald player profile

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Luke Donald

Age : 47

: 47 Country : England

: England Career PGA Tour and DPWT wins : 11

: 11 Majors: 0

2025 Highlights

Donald played 14 times across the PGA and DP World tours this year with a best finish of T-46 at the India Championship. But leadership — once again — was his primary objective. Donald led the European Ryder Cup team to its second straight victory and first on American soil, at Bethpage Black, since 2012.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Donald, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)