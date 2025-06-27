 Skip navigation
John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025: Full field for TPC Deere Run, including plenty of potential stars
9XONjiPYtQqZBDUWTefJMARSluQzlOrY4lkrYmdxnvg_Royce_Lewis.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Royce Lewis nearing return, Wyatt Langford shelved with oblique strain
Syndication: The State Journal-Register
Cole Hammer: ‘Right thing’ to turn self in for advice-giving, resulting in pair of DQ’s at KFT event

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025: Full field for TPC Deere Run, including plenty of potential stars
9XONjiPYtQqZBDUWTefJMARSluQzlOrY4lkrYmdxnvg_Royce_Lewis.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Royce Lewis nearing return, Wyatt Langford shelved with oblique strain
Syndication: The State Journal-Register
Cole Hammer: ‘Right thing’ to turn self in for advice-giving, resulting in pair of DQ’s at KFT event

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patrick Reed shares LIV Dallas lead; Brooks Koepka smashes tee marker, later withdraws

  
Published June 27, 2025 06:13 PM
CARROLLTON, Texas — Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III each shot 5-under 67 on Friday at Maridoe Golf Club to share the first-round lead in LIV Golf Dallas.

Reed eagled the 655-yard, par-5 second hole and had four birdies and a bogey. Varner, Reed’s 4Aces teammate, had six birdies and a closing bogey.

Jon Rahm was a stroke back. Abraham Ancer shot 69, and Dustin Johnson was at 70 with Graeme McDowell, Anirban Lahiri, Richard Bland and David Puig.

Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 72. He lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU. Points leader Joaquin Niemann, coming off a victory at LIV Golf Virginia, shot 78. He had a 10 on the par-5 seventh.

Brooks Koepka withdrew during the round because of illness. He smashed a tee marker with his driver on the ninth hole.