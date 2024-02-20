Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome among U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captains

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis announced on Tuesday four assistants for this year’s matches.

Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Angela Stanford and Morgan Pressel will serve as vice captains at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, Sept. 13-15.

“I’m so excited to have Morgan and Angela back for this year at RTJ,” Lewis said in a statement. “Then thinking about what I learned last year in Spain and from previous captains, I asked Paula and Brittany to join the team as well. These four have so much experience and love for the Solheim Cup, plus they’re my friends and all major champions too.”

The U.S. tied Europe, 14-14, in last year’s Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, allowing the Europeans to retain possession. The U.S. hasn’t held the cup since winning in 2017.

The biennial event is being contested in consecutive years to get on an even-year schedule and not conflict with the men’s Ryder Cup, which was pushed to an odd-year schedule because of the pandemic.

Lewis captained the Americans in ’23, with Pressel and Stanford among her assistants. Creamer and Lincicome will be assisting for the first time.

Suzann Pettersen will again serve as European captain in September.