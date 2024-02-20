 Skip navigation
Top News
Manufacturers contribute more than $10 million in Pro Motocross contingencies
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gabby Douglas
When Gabby Douglas made gymnastics history at the 2012 Olympics
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
William Byron leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
Forkner’s outlook with Deegan at full strength
nbc_smx_whocancatchjett_240220.jpg
Will anyone be able to catch Jett?
nbc_pl_mcbre_haalandgoal_240220.jpg
Haaland powers Man City in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome among U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captains

  
Published February 20, 2024 03:51 PM

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis announced on Tuesday four assistants for this year’s matches.

Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Angela Stanford and Morgan Pressel will serve as vice captains at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, Sept. 13-15.

“I’m so excited to have Morgan and Angela back for this year at RTJ,” Lewis said in a statement. “Then thinking about what I learned last year in Spain and from previous captains, I asked Paula and Brittany to join the team as well. These four have so much experience and love for the Solheim Cup, plus they’re my friends and all major champions too.”

The U.S. tied Europe, 14-14, in last year’s Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, allowing the Europeans to retain possession. The U.S. hasn’t held the cup since winning in 2017.

The biennial event is being contested in consecutive years to get on an even-year schedule and not conflict with the men’s Ryder Cup, which was pushed to an odd-year schedule because of the pandemic.

Lewis captained the Americans in ’23, with Pressel and Stanford among her assistants. Creamer and Lincicome will be assisting for the first time.

Suzann Pettersen will again serve as European captain in September.