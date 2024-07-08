PGA of America to announce 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday

The PGA of America will announce the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain at noon ET Tuesday in New York.

It’s a long-anticipated unveiling for the PGA, which is already months behind its typical schedule in announcing the American captain for the biennial competition.

Tiger Woods was the organization’s first choice for the gig, but Woods has said repeatedly over the past few months that he is unsure if he can devote the necessary time and energy into the role given his other commitments, including as a member of the PGA Tour policy board.

As it interviewed other candidates, the PGA made former caddie and current NBC Sports broadcaster John Wood a team manager, tasked with player selection, recruitment and coordination.

Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink were also believed to be on the short list of possible captains.

The European side has already announced that Luke Donald will return to the role after a successful captaincy last fall in Rome.

The 2025 Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 26-28, will be held for the first time at Bethpage Black.

PGA of America president John Lindert will make the announcement Tuesday from the NASDAQ building in New York and air live on Golf Channel.