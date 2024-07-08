 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
AUTO: JUL 07 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity races on the streets of Chicago
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: July 8
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

mascots_MPX_correct_image.jpg
Who is the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics?
nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
nbc_nas_cupchicago_240707.jpg
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
AUTO: JUL 07 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity races on the streets of Chicago
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: July 8
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

mascots_MPX_correct_image.jpg
Who is the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics?
nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
nbc_nas_cupchicago_240707.jpg
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA of America to announce 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday

  
Published July 8, 2024 08:16 AM

The PGA of America will announce the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain at noon ET Tuesday in New York.

It’s a long-anticipated unveiling for the PGA, which is already months behind its typical schedule in announcing the American captain for the biennial competition.

Tiger Woods was the organization’s first choice for the gig, but Woods has said repeatedly over the past few months that he is unsure if he can devote the necessary time and energy into the role given his other commitments, including as a member of the PGA Tour policy board.

As it interviewed other candidates, the PGA made former caddie and current NBC Sports broadcaster John Wood a team manager, tasked with player selection, recruitment and coordination.

Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink were also believed to be on the short list of possible captains.

The European side has already announced that Luke Donald will return to the role after a successful captaincy last fall in Rome.

The 2025 Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 26-28, will be held for the first time at Bethpage Black.

PGA of America president John Lindert will make the announcement Tuesday from the NASDAQ building in New York and air live on Golf Channel.