PGA Tour moves up tee times for final round of Tour Championship

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour has moved up final round tee times Sunday at the Tour Championship in an attempt to avoid the potential for inclement weather.

Final-round tee times at East Lake will begin at 10:15 a.m. ET with the final group scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 45% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Play was delayed an hour and 35 minutes Friday because of inclement weather.