PGA Tour moves up tee times for final round of Tour Championship
Published August 31, 2024 05:35 PM
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Collin Morikawa went 8-under in the second round of the Tour Championship, the final event in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. Look at his round by the numbers, presented by CDW Intelligence Center.
ATLANTA — The PGA Tour has moved up final round tee times Sunday at the Tour Championship in an attempt to avoid the potential for inclement weather.
Final-round tee times at East Lake will begin at 10:15 a.m. ET with the final group scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 45% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Play was delayed an hour and 35 minutes Friday because of inclement weather.