MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Curtis Cup - Match Day Two
Looking to end U.S. reign, GB&I takes lead into Curtis Cup singles
Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 INCYCAR Doubleheader at Wisconsin State Fair Park
IndyCar starting lineups for Milwaukee: Penske sweeps poles with McLaughlin, Newgarden
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_indy_milwquals_240831.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar qualifying at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_dycheintv_240831.jpg
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
nbc_cyc_vueltastg13hl_240831.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour moves up tee times for final round of Tour Championship

  
Published August 31, 2024 05:35 PM
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
August 30, 2024 09:05 PM
Collin Morikawa went 8-under in the second round of the Tour Championship, the final event in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. Look at his round by the numbers, presented by CDW Intelligence Center.

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour has moved up final round tee times Sunday at the Tour Championship in an attempt to avoid the potential for inclement weather.

Final-round tee times at East Lake will begin at 10:15 a.m. ET with the final group scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 45% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Play was delayed an hour and 35 minutes Friday because of inclement weather.