PGA Tour reveals nominees for player and rookie of the year

The PGA Tour unveiled the list of nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award, with Scottie Scheffler, the winner the last three years, leading the way.

Scheffler — who won six of 20 starts this season, including the PGA Championship and Open Championship — is the favorite to again win the Nicklaus Award, joining Tiger Woods as the only players to claim at least four consecutive POY titles. Woods, who is an 11-time winner of the Nicklaus Award, was voted the POY by his peers five consecutive years from 1999 to 2003.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin were also nominated for the Nicklaus Award. McIlroy won three times on the PGA Tour this season, including The Players and the Masters, the latter to complete the career Grand Slam. Griffin was also a three-time winner and finished 10th on the season-ending points list. Fleetwood won for the first time on Tour at the Tour Championship to claim the FedExCup title.

The Arnold Palmer Award competition for rookie of the year promises to be more intriguing, with newcomer Michael Brennan earning a spot on the ballot thanks to his victory at the Bank of Utah Championship in just his third Tour start. Steven Fisk (Sandersons Farms Championship), William Mouw (ISCO Championship), Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open) and Aldrich Potgieter (Rocket Classic) were also winners during their rookie seasons, but Potgieter was the only newcomer to qualify for the playoffs. The South African finished 56th on the final points list.

The ballots open for membership voting on Thursday and voting ends Dec. 12.