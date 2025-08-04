 Skip navigation
Playoff scenarios for FedEx St. Jude Championship: What players need to do to make top 50, BMW

  
Published August 4, 2025 11:26 AM

It’s playoff time!

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings have qualified for the playoff-opening FedEx St. Jude Championship, which begins Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. All but No. 2 Rory McIlroy are slated to compete.

The immediate goal for the 69 players teeing it up in Memphis is cracking the top 50, not only to advance to next week’s BMW Championship but also lock up exemptions into all of next year’s signature events.

Every player from No. 24 Sam Burns and above has mathematically clinched a spot in the top 50. The rest of the field still has work to do, though some more than others.

The winner receives 2,000 FedExCup points this week, meaning that if No. 70 Matti Schmid won, he could move as high as No. 3 in points. No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is guaranteed to hold onto the top spot as only McIlroy could’ve passed him this week.

Here is a closer look at the scenarios in play at the FedEx St. Jude:

Finishes needed, without help, to make top 50

Players could still advance to BMW with lower finishes

﻿RANK PLAYER FEDEX PTS FINISH NEEDED PTS NEEDED
25 Justin Rose 1,219.89 50th 33.46
26 Viktor Hovland 1,209.61 45th 43.74
27 Lucas Glover 1,190.63 40th 62.72
28 Sam Stevens 1,181.50 38th 71.85
29 Sungjae Im 1,172.15 2-way 35th 81.2
30 Daniel Berger 1,166.90 34th 86.45
31 Ryan Gerard 1,158.10 2-way 32nd 95.25
32 Ryan Fox 1,126.25 27th 127.1
33 Jacob Bridgeman 1,110.61 2-way 24th 142.74
34 Brian Campbell 1,103.54 2-way 23rd 149.81
35 Thomas Detry 1,080.39 2-way 20th 172.96
35 Michael Kim 1,079.67 2-way 20th 173.68
37 Jason Day 1,070.31 2-way 19th 183.04
38 Taylor Pendrith 1,034.85 15th 218.5
39 Denny McCarthy 1,033.72 15th 219.63
40 Tom Hoge 1,026.11 14th 227.24
41 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,016.59 13th 236.761
42 Xander Schauffele 953.351 2-way 9th 307.649
43 Aldrich Potgieter 941 2-way 8th 328.309
44 Harry Hall 929.309 3-way 7th 339.681
45 Akshay Bhatia 908.99 2-way 6th 372.759
46 Si Woo Kim 881.749 5th 429.637
47 Jake Knapp 871.386 4th 533.252
48 Jordan Spieth 864.638 3rd 748.235
49 Wyndham Clark 852.873 2nd 1198.35
50 Min Woo Lee 851.223 1st 1998.422

Minimum finishes needed to make top 50

Players could need higher finishes to advance to BMW

﻿RANK PLAYER FEDEX PTS MIN FINISH MIN PTS
51 J.T. Poston 849.645 70th 1.578
52 Kurt Kitayama 841.559 70th 9.664
53 Bud Cauley 831.045 2-way 59th 20.178
54 Joe Highsmith 828.333 56th 22.89
55 Aaron Rai 811.189 2-way 46th 40.034
56 Jhonattan Vegas 782.731 2-way 38th 68.492
57 Max Greyserman 768.387 35th 82.836
58 Stephan Jaeger 725.8 2-way 27th 125.423
59 Mackenzie Hughes 703.512 24th 147.711
60 Tony Finau 689.953 22nd 161.27
61 Chris Kirk 682.049 21st 169.174
62 Nico Echavarria 672.481 20th 178.742
63 Patrick Rodgers 667.592 2-way 19th 183.631
64 Rickie Fowler 665.125 19th 186.098
65 Davis Riley 651.705 2-way 17th 199.518
66 Kevin Yu 644.628 2-way 16th 206.595
67 Emiliano Grillo 636.669 2-way 15th 214.554
68 Erik van Rooyen 634.445 15th 216.778
69 Cam Davis 625.333 14th 225.89
70 Matthias Schmid 619.596 2-way 13th 231.627