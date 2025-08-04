Playoff scenarios for FedEx St. Jude Championship: What players need to do to make top 50, BMW

It’s playoff time!

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings have qualified for the playoff-opening FedEx St. Jude Championship, which begins Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. All but No. 2 Rory McIlroy are slated to compete.

The immediate goal for the 69 players teeing it up in Memphis is cracking the top 50, not only to advance to next week’s BMW Championship but also lock up exemptions into all of next year’s signature events.

Every player from No. 24 Sam Burns and above has mathematically clinched a spot in the top 50. The rest of the field still has work to do, though some more than others.

The winner receives 2,000 FedExCup points this week, meaning that if No. 70 Matti Schmid won, he could move as high as No. 3 in points. No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is guaranteed to hold onto the top spot as only McIlroy could’ve passed him this week.

Here is a closer look at the scenarios in play at the FedEx St. Jude:

Finishes needed, without help, to make top 50

Players could still advance to BMW with lower finishes

﻿RANK PLAYER FEDEX PTS FINISH NEEDED PTS NEEDED 25 Justin Rose 1,219.89 50th 33.46 26 Viktor Hovland 1,209.61 45th 43.74 27 Lucas Glover 1,190.63 40th 62.72 28 Sam Stevens 1,181.50 38th 71.85 29 Sungjae Im 1,172.15 2-way 35th 81.2 30 Daniel Berger 1,166.90 34th 86.45 31 Ryan Gerard 1,158.10 2-way 32nd 95.25 32 Ryan Fox 1,126.25 27th 127.1 33 Jacob Bridgeman 1,110.61 2-way 24th 142.74 34 Brian Campbell 1,103.54 2-way 23rd 149.81 35 Thomas Detry 1,080.39 2-way 20th 172.96 35 Michael Kim 1,079.67 2-way 20th 173.68 37 Jason Day 1,070.31 2-way 19th 183.04 38 Taylor Pendrith 1,034.85 15th 218.5 39 Denny McCarthy 1,033.72 15th 219.63 40 Tom Hoge 1,026.11 14th 227.24 41 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,016.59 13th 236.761 42 Xander Schauffele 953.351 2-way 9th 307.649 43 Aldrich Potgieter 941 2-way 8th 328.309 44 Harry Hall 929.309 3-way 7th 339.681 45 Akshay Bhatia 908.99 2-way 6th 372.759 46 Si Woo Kim 881.749 5th 429.637 47 Jake Knapp 871.386 4th 533.252 48 Jordan Spieth 864.638 3rd 748.235 49 Wyndham Clark 852.873 2nd 1198.35 50 Min Woo Lee 851.223 1st 1998.422

Minimum finishes needed to make top 50

Players could need higher finishes to advance to BMW