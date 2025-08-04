Playoff scenarios for FedEx St. Jude Championship: What players need to do to make top 50, BMW
It’s playoff time!
The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings have qualified for the playoff-opening FedEx St. Jude Championship, which begins Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. All but No. 2 Rory McIlroy are slated to compete.
The immediate goal for the 69 players teeing it up in Memphis is cracking the top 50, not only to advance to next week’s BMW Championship but also lock up exemptions into all of next year’s signature events.
Every player from No. 24 Sam Burns and above has mathematically clinched a spot in the top 50. The rest of the field still has work to do, though some more than others.
The winner receives 2,000 FedExCup points this week, meaning that if No. 70 Matti Schmid won, he could move as high as No. 3 in points. No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is guaranteed to hold onto the top spot as only McIlroy could’ve passed him this week.
Here is a closer look at the scenarios in play at the FedEx St. Jude:
Finishes needed, without help, to make top 50
Players could still advance to BMW with lower finishes
|RANK
|PLAYER
|FEDEX PTS
|FINISH NEEDED
|PTS NEEDED
|25
|Justin Rose
|1,219.89
|50th
|33.46
|26
|Viktor Hovland
|1,209.61
|45th
|43.74
|27
|Lucas Glover
|1,190.63
|40th
|62.72
|28
|Sam Stevens
|1,181.50
|38th
|71.85
|29
|Sungjae Im
|1,172.15
|2-way 35th
|81.2
|30
|Daniel Berger
|1,166.90
|34th
|86.45
|31
|Ryan Gerard
|1,158.10
|2-way 32nd
|95.25
|32
|Ryan Fox
|1,126.25
|27th
|127.1
|33
|Jacob Bridgeman
|1,110.61
|2-way 24th
|142.74
|34
|Brian Campbell
|1,103.54
|2-way 23rd
|149.81
|35
|Thomas Detry
|1,080.39
|2-way 20th
|172.96
|35
|Michael Kim
|1,079.67
|2-way 20th
|173.68
|37
|Jason Day
|1,070.31
|2-way 19th
|183.04
|38
|Taylor Pendrith
|1,034.85
|15th
|218.5
|39
|Denny McCarthy
|1,033.72
|15th
|219.63
|40
|Tom Hoge
|1,026.11
|14th
|227.24
|41
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1,016.59
|13th
|236.761
|42
|Xander Schauffele
|953.351
|2-way 9th
|307.649
|43
|Aldrich Potgieter
|941
|2-way 8th
|328.309
|44
|Harry Hall
|929.309
|3-way 7th
|339.681
|45
|Akshay Bhatia
|908.99
|2-way 6th
|372.759
|46
|Si Woo Kim
|881.749
|5th
|429.637
|47
|Jake Knapp
|871.386
|4th
|533.252
|48
|Jordan Spieth
|864.638
|3rd
|748.235
|49
|Wyndham Clark
|852.873
|2nd
|1198.35
|50
|Min Woo Lee
|851.223
|1st
|1998.422
Minimum finishes needed to make top 50
Players could need higher finishes to advance to BMW
|RANK
|PLAYER
|FEDEX PTS
|MIN FINISH
|MIN PTS
|51
|J.T. Poston
|849.645
|70th
|1.578
|52
|Kurt Kitayama
|841.559
|70th
|9.664
|53
|Bud Cauley
|831.045
|2-way 59th
|20.178
|54
|Joe Highsmith
|828.333
|56th
|22.89
|55
|Aaron Rai
|811.189
|2-way 46th
|40.034
|56
|Jhonattan Vegas
|782.731
|2-way 38th
|68.492
|57
|Max Greyserman
|768.387
|35th
|82.836
|58
|Stephan Jaeger
|725.8
|2-way 27th
|125.423
|59
|Mackenzie Hughes
|703.512
|24th
|147.711
|60
|Tony Finau
|689.953
|22nd
|161.27
|61
|Chris Kirk
|682.049
|21st
|169.174
|62
|Nico Echavarria
|672.481
|20th
|178.742
|63
|Patrick Rodgers
|667.592
|2-way 19th
|183.631
|64
|Rickie Fowler
|665.125
|19th
|186.098
|65
|Davis Riley
|651.705
|2-way 17th
|199.518
|66
|Kevin Yu
|644.628
|2-way 16th
|206.595
|67
|Emiliano Grillo
|636.669
|2-way 15th
|214.554
|68
|Erik van Rooyen
|634.445
|15th
|216.778
|69
|Cam Davis
|625.333
|14th
|225.89
|70
|Matthias Schmid
|619.596
|2-way 13th
|231.627