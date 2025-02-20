Podcast: Florida State, Luke Clanton dominating the headlines; Trey Jones interview

In this week’s episode, Burko and Brentley welcome Florida State director of golf Trey Jones, whose golf programs – and junior Luke Clanton – dominated the headlines this past week. Clanton is a big topic, as well as what can we expect from the Seminoles, both men and women, later this spring. Big results are discussed, from the Watersound to the Gator to Moon Golf, before Brentley reports on a few news items, including another All-American departing UCLA.