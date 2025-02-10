R&A announces exemption criteria for The Open, becomes latest to offer pathway for LIV Golf

On the heels of the USGA creating a pathway from LIV Golf to the U.S. Open, the R&A has done the same for its Open Championship.

The leading player, not otherwise exempt, in the top five of LIV’s season-long points standings following the June 27-29 LIV Dallas event will receive an exemption into the 153rd Open, set for July 17-20 at Royal Portrush.

“The Open is a global championship for the best men’s golfers, and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours,” the R&A’s CEO Mark Darbon said in a statement. “We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.”

Currently, 12 LIV players are already exempt for The Open: Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Marc Leishman, Tom McKibbin, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Henrik Stenson.

LIV players will also have the opportunity to qualify for The Open.

Earlier this month, the USGA announced it would extend an invite into the U.S. Open at Oakmont to the leading points earner, not otherwise exempt, who is inside the top three of LIV’s points standings following the May 2-4 LIV Korea event while also exempting the top 10 players in LIV points through to final qualifying.

The other two majors, the Masters and PGA Championship, don’t have LIV-specific exemption categories, though Augusta National Golf Club has offered Niemann, a former Latin America Amateur champion, a special invitation into this year’s tournament, the second straight year the club has done so. The PGA of America has also extended invites to LIV players in the past, and Niemann and Sergio Garcia have reportedly already received invites for this year’s championship at Quail Hollow.