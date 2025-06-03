RBC Canadian Open 2025: How to watch, TV times, stream links and field info

Ahead of the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour contests the RBC Canadian Open this week in Ontario.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will play host for the first time. Here’s some need-to-know information for this week’s tournament:

How to watch the RBC Canadian Open:

(All times EDT)

Who is in the field at the RBC Canadian Open?

There are 156 players in the field, led by world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who is a two-time winner of this event. Others competing include Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Kim, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor and Sahith Theegala.

What is the RBC Canadian Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.8 million with $1,764,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open?

Scottish lefty Robert MacIntyre earned his first PGA Tour victory last year at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, and did so with his dad on the bag. With father Dougie as caddie, MacIntyre closed in 2-under 68 to defeat Ben Griffin — then searching for his first Tour win as well — by one shot.