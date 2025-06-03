RBC Canadian Open 2025: How to watch, TV times, stream links and field info

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/pgwfbq6rmdd3tyusln9u
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten biggest pledges from the weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Parker Meadows
Parker Meadows sparks the Tigers in his season debut after an arm injury
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025: Site-by-site results from final qualifying for Oakmont Country Club

Top Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/pgwfbq6rmdd3tyusln9u
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten biggest pledges from the weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Parker Meadows
Parker Meadows sparks the Tigers in his season debut after an arm injury
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025: Site-by-site results from final qualifying for Oakmont Country Club

Top Clips

nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RBC Canadian Open 2025: How to watch, TV times, stream links and field info

  
Published June 3, 2025 11:18 AM

Ahead of the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour contests the RBC Canadian Open this week in Ontario.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will play host for the first time. Here’s some need-to-know information for this week’s tournament:

How to watch the RBC Canadian Open:

(All times EDT)

Thursday, June 5

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Sunday, June 8

This week’s TV times: ShopRite LPGA Classic, BMW Charity Pro-Am and more

Who is in the field at the RBC Canadian Open?

There are 156 players in the field, led by world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who is a two-time winner of this event. Others competing include Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Kim, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor and Sahith Theegala.

Click here for the updated RBC Canadian Open field.

What is the RBC Canadian Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.8 million with $1,764,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 RBC Canadian Open?

Scottish lefty Robert MacIntyre earned his first PGA Tour victory last year at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, and did so with his dad on the bag. With father Dougie as caddie, MacIntyre closed in 2-under 68 to defeat Ben Griffin — then searching for his first Tour win as well — by one shot.