 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State-Iowa leads NBC Sports, Peacock’s Week 5 Big Ten coverage
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burgoal1_230918.jpg
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
nbc_dps_coloradocoloradostaterecap_230918.jpg
Is the Colorado Buffaloes’ success real?
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State-Iowa leads NBC Sports, Peacock’s Week 5 Big Ten coverage
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burgoal1_230918.jpg
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
nbc_dps_coloradocoloradostaterecap_230918.jpg
Is the Colorado Buffaloes’ success real?
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Sergio Garcia offered to pay fines to regain Ryder Cup eligibility

  
Published September 18, 2023 03:04 PM

Did Sergio Garcia make a last-ditch attempt to play in this year’s Ryder Cup?

That’s what one DP World Tour official told The Telegraph’s James Corrigan, who recently reported that Garcia, through his representatives, had offered to pay an estimated 700,000 pounds in fines should he be allowed to compete for European captain Luke Donald’s 12-man squad in Rome. But the DPWT declined Garcia’s offer, saying there was no path back in time for the matches at Marco Simone, which are set to begin Sept. 29.

“They also said they’d play in whatever events we wanted, apart from those that clashed with the remaining LIV tournaments,” the Telegraph’s source added. “But it was explained that, despite the ongoing peace talks, as he had resigned his membership, he is not eligible to join until next year. It was all a bit bizarre as that was made clear all along.”

The source said that Garcia, to date, is the only former DPWT member who has since defected to LIV Golf to have not paid his original 100,000-pound fine. Garcia resigned his DPWT membership in May.

It’s worth noting that neither Garcia nor the DPWT responded to the Telegraph’s request for comment.

Garcia, 43, has played in 10 career Ryder Cups (and on six winning teams) while compiling a 25-13-7 individual record, his 28.5 points earned being a Ryder Cup record. He earned three points at the 2021 Ryder Cup, second on Team Europe only to Jon Rahm, who has consistently over the last year or so been a supporter of Garcia being on this year’s squad, even saying last week, “I think it would be really stupid for anybody not to lean on Sergio Garcia’s experience in the Ryder Cup.”