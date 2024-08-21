Rex & Lav pod: Majors at stake now; Tour cards on the line in the future
Published August 21, 2024 04:11 PM
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
Scottie Scheffler discusses his decision to play in the BMW Championship, explaining why it would be important to get his first career playoff event win.
Much was discussed about the importance of qualifying for the BMW Championship, but making the Tour Championship comes with all kinds of perks and bonuses.
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss what’s on the line in Colorado. They also talk about the recent PAC meeting and what that could mean for future Tour players.
- 0:00: Lav is sunburned and out of breath as he scouts Castle Pines at elevation
- 03:00: The unique challenge of preparing for this test
- 09:00: Players are simply vying for positioning this week at the BMW – is that a good thing?
- 16:00: What news came out of the Player Advisory Council meeting on Tuesday
- 20:00: Evaluating the PGA Tour’s churn rate this year for the top 50
- 28:00: Lav is relishing his early-week grind at the BMW while Rex packs on the pounds at home