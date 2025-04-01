 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy is PGA Tour’s second official $100,000,000 man

  
Published April 1, 2025 11:10 AM

Rory McIlroy rallied to tie for fifth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and in doing so crossed a PGA Tour milestone that previously belonged only to Tiger Woods: The $100 million man.

McIlroy earned $337,844 in the Houston Open, taking his career earnings to $100,046,906.

Woods, who likely is out the rest of the year with a ruptured Achilles tendon, is at $120,999,166. He has led the PGA Tour in career earnings for 25 years, having first reached the top spot after the 2000 Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines with a runner-up finish.

At the time, Woods had played only 73 times on the PGA Tour. He crossed the $100 million mark in September 2012.

Given the current state of prize money — and the state of Woods’ health — McIlroy could surpass Woods at No. 1 in career earnings before he turns 40.

Of course, that assumes Scottie Scheffler doesn’t get there first. Scheffler, in just his sixth season on the PGA Tour, already is No. 5 on the list with $75,134,784. He is coming off a year in which he earned just short of $30 million.

Among players under 40, next on the list would be Jordan Spieth (No. 10) at $63,562,963.