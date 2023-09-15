 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Saturday’s Bristol Cup race start time moved to 6:30 p.m. ET
ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson to cap season at Diamond League Final; TV, stream info
Syndication: Online Athens
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_pst_evears_230915.jpg
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal
nbc_pst_fcmucl_230915.jpg
Why Kane is the focus of Bayern Munich v. Man Utd
nbc_pst_acmnewclv2_230915.jpg
Pulisic leads AC Milan into showdown v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Saturday’s Bristol Cup race start time moved to 6:30 p.m. ET
ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson to cap season at Diamond League Final; TV, stream info
Syndication: Online Athens
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_pst_evears_230915.jpg
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal
nbc_pst_fcmucl_230915.jpg
Why Kane is the focus of Bayern Munich v. Man Utd
nbc_pst_acmnewclv2_230915.jpg
Pulisic leads AC Milan into showdown v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy makes BMW PGA cut after final-hole birdie in near-darkness

  
Published September 15, 2023 02:46 PM
BMW PGA Championship - Day Two

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 15, 2023 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was a sprint to the clubhouse for Rory McIlroy Friday at the BMW PGA Championship, where a fast finish – and an agonizing wait – made for a compelling end to the second round.

Two shots outside the cut line with four holes to play at Wentworth, McIlroy stuffed his approach to a foot on the 15th hole. But that’s when the pace of play slowed to a halt, with the course’s consecutive par 5s to finish creating a logjam with three different groups on the 18th tee.

Essentially playing as a sixsome on the final hole, McIlroy belted a drive into the fairway and then launched a long iron that crept onto the front edge. With the green illuminated by the giant leaderboard to the right of the putting surface, McIlroy two-putted from 40 feet for a final birdie to make the cut on the number, at 1-under 143.

The late heroics in near-darkness spared McIlroy a stunning early exit at the DP World Tour’s flagship event. He hadn’t missed a cut anywhere since the Masters, finishing 16th or better in every event since mid-May.

McIlroy was playing alongside two European Ryder Cup teammates, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, both of whom bested the world No. 2 through two rounds. Aberg, the hotshot rookie, is tied for the halfway lead at 10 under, while Hovland is five shots back.

All 12 European Ryder Cuppers made the cut.

McIlroy moved on to the weekend after rounds of 72-71 in his final appearance before the Ryder Cup. Following the BMW PGA, he will attend a bachelor party in Mykonos before returning to London for a few days of prep ahead of the matches in Rome.