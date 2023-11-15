Rory McIlroy resigns from PGA Tour’s policy board

In a stunning blow to the status quo, Rory McIlroy has resigned from the PGA Tour’s policy board.

McIlroy cited “professional and personal commitments” in his resignation letter to the Tour as the circuit attempts to negotiate a definitive agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and navigate an uncertain future.

The Northern Irishman began his term in 2022 in the midst of an unprecedented threat from LIV Golf and he had been the Tour’s most outspoken supporter. But at this week’s DP World Tour finale, he conceded his duties as a player director were more than he bargained for.

“Not particularly, no,” McIlroy replied when asked if he was enjoying his tenure. “Not what I signed up for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years.”

In a memo sent to players late Tuesday, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the Northern Irishman’s “insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the Tour.”

“Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory – and all of his fellow player directors – have invested in the Tour during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family,” Monahan said in the memo.

According to Tour regulations, the remaining player directors on the policy board – Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, Patrick Cantlay and Peter Malnati – will select a replacement for McIlroy to serve out the remainder of his term through 2024.

The year’s final policy board meeting was held Monday and in a memo to players early Tuesday, Monahan said the negotiations with the PIF and other private equity firms were ongoing and a governance review of the Tour “remains a priority.”