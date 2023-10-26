 Skip navigation
Rose Zhang two back of leader Jasmine Suwannapurain LPGA’s Malaysia event

  
October 26, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand had seven birdies and an eagle for a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the LPGA’s Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.

Australian Hannah Green, the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship winner, was a stroke behind after a 64. Australian Grace Kim and Americans Rose Zhang and Gina Kim were among the players two strokes behind and tied for third after 65s.

Norway’s Emily Kristine Pedersen and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez were among those with 66s, three strokes behind in the tournament being held for the first time in Malaysia.

Play was suspended late in the day due to storms. About 25 players, none of them threatening to take the lead, had to halt their rounds.

It is the third of four LPGA events on the tour’s Asian swing. Australian Minjee Lee won last week’s South Korea stop in a playoff and the final tournament is next week’s Toto Classic in Japan. Lee is not playing this week in Malaysia.