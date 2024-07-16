Royal Troon’s par-3 eighth is short and ‘super scary’

TROON, Scotland – Royal Troon’s eighth hole is a refreshing enigma in the world of major championship golf.

At 123 yards (which is how long it played in 2016, the last time The Open was played at Royal Troon), it should be a “chippy” wedge for most elite players and a birdie opportunity. But in ’16 it played over par (3.08) and yielded far fewer birdies (52) than bogeys (93).

From an elevated tee box the small putting surface is surrounded by deep bunkers – including the appropriately-named Coffin Bunker just left of the front edge of the green – prompting players to take a conservative approach to one of the shortest major championship holes.

“It’s refreshing. It’s really hard,” Xander Schauffele said. “I played it for the first time today, so pretty fresh in my mind. Most of the holes we play are 255 yards. It’s kind of cool to have a hole that’s super scary that is that short, and I think it’s going to provide a lot of entertainment if that wind picks up off the left.”

Most players attempt to play to the front third of the green regardless of where the hole is located. In fact, Billy Horschel opined Tuesday at Royal Troon, “There’s only one hole location on that hole for me.”

While No. 8 is one of the most unique holes in golf, it’s also one of the most intimidating, particularly during a major championship when every player knows they are just one swing away from disaster.

“[It’s] fun if you’re just playing with the boys. I don’t know about for a tournament. Trying to win a major championship, and you have a little hole like that that can mess your entire week up,” Schauffele said. “It’s more fun than playing a 250-yard hole with no wind, but it’s probably harder.”