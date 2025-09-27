 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025: Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler team highlight Day 2 fourballs

  
Published September 27, 2025 11:56 AM
'Pedal to the metal' for Bryson, Young on Day 2
September 27, 2025 10:53 AM
It was "pedal to the metal" for Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young after clinching the first points for the U.S. on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup as the pair has "full belief" in the team to find momentum.

The Saturday afternoon fourball matchups have been released by Ryder Cup officials.

And down by five points, 8 1/2 to 3 1/2, the Americans desperately need to make up ground here.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley made some adjustments from Friday fourballs, teaming Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau and shifting rookie J.J. Spaun from Scheffler to a new partnership with Xander Schauffele, who sat the first fourball session. Ben Griffin will sit a third session, joining Collin Morikawa, Harris English and Russell Henley on the bench.

The only change that the Europeans make is replacing Ludvig Åberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, the lone rookie for the visitors, with Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick, who both sat Friday afternoon. Åberg and Hojgaard will sit along with Tyrrell Hatton and Bob MacIntyre.

Here’s a look at the final team session before Sunday singles at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York (click here to watch live coverage and the featured match of DeChambeau-Scheffler vs. Fleetwood-Rose; all times EDT).

  • 12:25 p.m.: Justin Thomas/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (EUR)
  • 12:41 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Rose (EUR)
  • 12:57 p.m.: J.J. Spaun/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Sepp Straka (EUR)
  • 1:13 p.m.: Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Viktor Hovland/Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR)