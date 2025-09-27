Ryder Cup 2025: Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler team highlight Day 2 fourballs

The Saturday afternoon fourball matchups have been released by Ryder Cup officials.

And down by five points, 8 1/2 to 3 1/2, the Americans desperately need to make up ground here.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley made some adjustments from Friday fourballs, teaming Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau and shifting rookie J.J. Spaun from Scheffler to a new partnership with Xander Schauffele, who sat the first fourball session. Ben Griffin will sit a third session, joining Collin Morikawa, Harris English and Russell Henley on the bench.

The only change that the Europeans make is replacing Ludvig Åberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, the lone rookie for the visitors, with Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick, who both sat Friday afternoon. Åberg and Hojgaard will sit along with Tyrrell Hatton and Bob MacIntyre.

Here’s a look at the final team session before Sunday singles at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York (click here to watch live coverage and the featured match of DeChambeau-Scheffler vs. Fleetwood-Rose; all times EDT).