Ryder Cup 2025: Six players officially qualify for U.S. team at Bethpage

Half of the U.S. team is set for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, Sept. 26-28.

Six players qualified for the home team following the BMW Championship. Three players — Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele — locked up spots prior to the final qualifying event. Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau officially joined them Sunday.

There was no movement in or out of the top six based on play from at Caves Valley.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will finalize his team with six captain’s picks, which will be announced Aug. 27, the Wednesday after the Tour Championship.

With one week left to impress Bradley — including the captain himself — here’s where players stand (all those below have qualified to compete at East Lake):

7. Justin Thomas

8. Collin Morikawa

9. Ben Griffin

10. Maverick McNealy

11. Keegan Bradley

12. Brian Harman

13. Andrew Novak

14. Cameron Young

15. Patrick Cantlay

16. Sam Burns

European Ryder Cup qualifying will conclude after the upcoming British Masters on the DP World Tour. The top six in points will automatically qualify and captain Luke Donald will announce his six picks on Sept. 1.