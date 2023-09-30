Ryder Cup singles: Jon Rahm vs. Scottie Scheffler sets the stage

Europe leads the 44th Ryder Cup, 10 ½ - 5 ½, with 12 singles matches to be played Sunday at Marco Simone, outside of Rome, Italy.

The U.S. needs to win 14 points to retain the cup. The Europeans need 14 ½ to win it.

Here’s a look at the final-session matchups. You can watch the action on Golf Channel and Peacock, beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET (all times ET):

5:35 a.m.: Jon Rahm (EUR) vs. Scottie Scheffler (U.S)

5:47 a.m.: Viktor Hovland (EUR) vs. Collin Morikawa (U.S.)

5:59 a.m.: Justin Rose (EUR) vs. Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)

6:11 a.m.: Rory McIlroy (EUR) vs. Sam Burns (U.S.)

6:23 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) vs. Max Homa (U.S.)

6:35 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) vs. Brian Harman (U.S.)

6:47 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg (EUR) vs. Brooks Koepka (U.S.)

6:59 a.m.: Sepp Straka (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas (U.S.)

7:11 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard (EUR) vs. Xander Schauffele (U.S.)

7:23 a.m.: Shane Lowry (EUR) vs. Jordan Spieth (U.S.)

7:35 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) vs. Rickie Fowler (U.S.)

7:47 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre (EUR) vs. Wyndham Clark (U.S.)