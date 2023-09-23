 Skip navigation
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday's kickoff
Ryder Cup capsules: Meet the European team
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday's top-10 matchup

No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff
Ryder Cup capsules: Meet the European team
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup

How to watch: TV schedule for Ryder Cup, LPGA in NW Arkansas

  
Published September 23, 2023 11:00 AM

The 44th Ryder Cup will be contested, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.

Here’s how you can watch the biennial matches across all platforms, including NBC, USA, Golf Channel and Peacock, including “Live From the Ryder Cup” and featured matches.

Monday

9-11AM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup

Tuesday

9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Ryder Cup

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

And here is how you can watch this week’s LPGA event, which begins Friday on Golf Channel and Peacock.

Friday
2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Saturday
2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Sunday
4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round (LPGA)