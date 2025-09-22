Ryder Cup: Which players have partnered most with others?

With 11 returning players from its victorious 2023 squad, the European Ryder Cup team has the experience advantage over the Americans entering this week’s matches at Bethpage.

But when it comes to longest partnership, score one for the U.S., as Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have paired 13 times in Ryder and Presidents cups. Together, they’ve compiled a 7-6 record, though 6-3 in foursomes.

Europe’s most likely partnership for Bethpage? Either Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, or Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg. Both pairs have played three times together in past Ryder Cups.

Here is a look at all the past partnerships between this year’s Ryder Cuppers:

U.S.

(Includes Presidents Cup)

Sam Burns

4 – Scottie Scheffler (four-ball, 0-0-1; foursomes, 0-3)

2 – Collin Morikawa (four-ball, 1-0; foursomes, 1-0)

2 – Patrick Cantlay (four-ball, 2-0)

Patrick Cantlay

13 – Xander Schauffele (foursomes, 6-3; four-ball, 1-3)

2 – Sam Burns (four-ball, 2-0)

1 – Justin Thomas (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Bryson DeChambeau

2 – Scottie Scheffler (four-ball, 1-0-1)

Harris English

Has not partnered with any current teammate

Russell Henley

3 – Scottie Scheffler (foursomes, 1-1; four-ball, 1-0)

Collin Morikawa

2 – Cameron Young (foursomes, 1-1)

2 – Sam Burns (four-ball, 1-0; foursomes, 1-0)

1 – Scottie Scheffler (four-ball, 1-0)

1 – Xander Schauffele (four-ball, 0-1)

Xander Schauffele

13 – Patrick Cantlay (foursomes, 6-3; four-ball, 1-3)

1 – Collin Morikawa (four-ball, 0-1)

Scottie Scheffler

4 – Sam Burns (four-ball, 0-0-1; foursomes, 0-3)

3 – Russell Henley (foursomes, 1-1; four-ball, 1-0)

2 – Bryson DeChambeau (four-ball, 1-0-1)

1 – Collin Morikawa (four-ball, 1-0)

Justin Thomas

1 – Patrick Cantlay (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Cameron Young

2 – Collin Morikawa (foursomes, 1-1)

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood and golfer Rory McIlroy celebrate on the seventeenth green during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Europe

Ludvig Åberg

3 – Viktor Hovland (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick

2 – Rory McIlroy (four-ball, 1-1)

Tommy Fleetwood

2 – Rory McIlroy (foursomes, 2-0)

2 – Viktor Hovland (four-ball, 0-1-1)

Tyrrell Hatton

3 – Jon Rahm (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-0-1)

1 – Shane Lowry (four-ball, 1-0)

1 – Viktor Hovland (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Viktor Hovland

3 – Ludvig Åberg (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-1)

2 – Tommy Fleetwood (four-ball, 0-1-1)

1 – Tyrrell Hatton (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Shane Lowry

2 – Sepp Straka (foursomes, 1-1)

1 – Tyrrell Hatton (four-ball, 1-0)

1 – Rory McIlroy (four-ball, 0-1)

Robert MacIntyre

2 – Justin Rose (four-ball, 1-0-1)

Rory McIlroy

2 – Tommy Fleetwood (foursomes, 2-0)

2 – Matt Fitzpatrick (four-ball, 1-1)

1 – Shane Lowry (four-ball, 0-1)

Jon Rahm

3 – Tyrrell Hatton (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-0-1)

1 – Justin Rose (four-ball, 0-1)

Justin Rose

2 – Robert MacIntyre (four-ball, 1-0-1)

1 – Jon Rahm (four-ball, 0-1)

Sepp Straka

2 – Shane Lowry (foursomes, 1-1)