 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs NH.jpg
Joe Gibbs says Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs will get together to ‘figure it out’ after incident
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
Results, points, playoff standings after New Hampshire as Ryan Blaney takes win
NCAA Football: Florida at Miami
Miami jumps to No. 2 behind Ohio State in AP Top 25; Oklahoma moves into top 10

Top Clips

nbc_floriotushpush_250921.jpg
How tush push was officiated in NFL Week 3
nbc_fnia_florioevans_v2_250921.jpg
Evans to have MRI on hamstring after leaving game
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_250921.jpg
Heyward ‘aware’ every time Stevenson was on field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs NH.jpg
Joe Gibbs says Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs will get together to ‘figure it out’ after incident
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
Results, points, playoff standings after New Hampshire as Ryan Blaney takes win
NCAA Football: Florida at Miami
Miami jumps to No. 2 behind Ohio State in AP Top 25; Oklahoma moves into top 10

Top Clips

nbc_floriotushpush_250921.jpg
How tush push was officiated in NFL Week 3
nbc_fnia_florioevans_v2_250921.jpg
Evans to have MRI on hamstring after leaving game
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_250921.jpg
Heyward ‘aware’ every time Stevenson was on field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryder Cup: Which players have partnered most with others?

  
Published September 21, 2025 08:53 PM

With 11 returning players from its victorious 2023 squad, the European Ryder Cup team has the experience advantage over the Americans entering this week’s matches at Bethpage.

But when it comes to longest partnership, score one for the U.S., as Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have paired 13 times in Ryder and Presidents cups. Together, they’ve compiled a 7-6 record, though 6-3 in foursomes.

Europe’s most likely partnership for Bethpage? Either Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, or Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg. Both pairs have played three times together in past Ryder Cups.

Here is a look at all the past partnerships between this year’s Ryder Cuppers:

U.S.

(Includes Presidents Cup)

Sam Burns
4 – Scottie Scheffler (four-ball, 0-0-1; foursomes, 0-3)
2 – Collin Morikawa (four-ball, 1-0; foursomes, 1-0)
2 – Patrick Cantlay (four-ball, 2-0)

Patrick Cantlay
13 – Xander Schauffele (foursomes, 6-3; four-ball, 1-3)
2 – Sam Burns (four-ball, 2-0)
1 – Justin Thomas (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Bryson DeChambeau
2 – Scottie Scheffler (four-ball, 1-0-1)

Harris English
Has not partnered with any current teammate

Russell Henley
3 – Scottie Scheffler (foursomes, 1-1; four-ball, 1-0)

Collin Morikawa
2 – Cameron Young (foursomes, 1-1)
2 – Sam Burns (four-ball, 1-0; foursomes, 1-0)
1 – Scottie Scheffler (four-ball, 1-0)
1 – Xander Schauffele (four-ball, 0-1)

Xander Schauffele
13 – Patrick Cantlay (foursomes, 6-3; four-ball, 1-3)
1 – Collin Morikawa (four-ball, 0-1)

Scottie Scheffler
4 – Sam Burns (four-ball, 0-0-1; foursomes, 0-3)
3 – Russell Henley (foursomes, 1-1; four-ball, 1-0)
2 – Bryson DeChambeau (four-ball, 1-0-1)
1 – Collin Morikawa (four-ball, 1-0)

Justin Thomas
1 – Patrick Cantlay (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Cameron Young
2 – Collin Morikawa (foursomes, 1-1)

PGA: Ryder Cup - Day One

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood and golfer Rory McIlroy celebrate on the seventeenth green during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Europe

Ludvig Åberg
3 – Viktor Hovland (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick
2 – Rory McIlroy (four-ball, 1-1)

Tommy Fleetwood
2 – Rory McIlroy (foursomes, 2-0)
2 – Viktor Hovland (four-ball, 0-1-1)

Tyrrell Hatton
3 – Jon Rahm (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-0-1)
1 – Shane Lowry (four-ball, 1-0)
1 – Viktor Hovland (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Viktor Hovland
3 – Ludvig Åberg (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-1)
2 – Tommy Fleetwood (four-ball, 0-1-1)
1 – Tyrrell Hatton (four-ball, 0-0-1)

Shane Lowry
2 – Sepp Straka (foursomes, 1-1)
1 – Tyrrell Hatton (four-ball, 1-0)
1 – Rory McIlroy (four-ball, 0-1)

Robert MacIntyre
2 – Justin Rose (four-ball, 1-0-1)

Rory McIlroy
2 – Tommy Fleetwood (foursomes, 2-0)
2 – Matt Fitzpatrick (four-ball, 1-1)
1 – Shane Lowry (four-ball, 0-1)

Jon Rahm
3 – Tyrrell Hatton (foursomes, 2-0; four-ball, 0-0-1)
1 – Justin Rose (four-ball, 0-1)

Justin Rose
2 – Robert MacIntyre (four-ball, 1-0-1)
1 – Jon Rahm (four-ball, 0-1)

Sepp Straka
2 – Shane Lowry (foursomes, 1-1)