Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse

  
Published October 5, 2025 09:50 AM
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
October 4, 2025 07:21 PM
Watch the best moments from the third day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.

The PGA Tour’s second fall event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, offers a $6 million purse.

Here’s a look at the player payout with the winner claiming $1.08 million (will be updated when provided by the PGA Tour at the conclusion of play):

  • Win: $1,080,000
  • 2: $654,000
  • 3: $414,000
  • 4: $294,000
  • 5: $246,000
  • 6: $217,500
  • 7: $202,500
  • 8: $187,500
  • 9: $175,500
  • 10: $163,500
  • 11: $151,500
  • 12: $139,500
  • 13: $127,500
  • 14: $115,500
  • 15: $109,500
  • 16: $103,500
  • 17: $97,500
  • 18: $91,500
  • 19: $85,500
  • 20: $79,500
  • 21: $73,500
  • 22: $67,500
  • 23: $62,700
  • 24: $57,900
  • 25: $53,100
  • 26: $48,300
  • 27: $46,500
  • 28: $44,700
  • 29: $42,900
  • 30: $41,100
  • 31: $39,300
  • 32: $37,500
  • 33: $35,700
  • 34: $34,200
  • 35: $32,700
  • 36: $31,200
  • 37: $29,700
  • 38: $28,500
  • 39: $27,300
  • 40: $26,100
  • 41: $24,900
  • 42: $23,700
  • 43: $22,500
  • 44: $21,300
  • 45: $20,100
  • 46: $18,900
  • 47: $17,700
  • 48: $16,740
  • 49: $15,900
  • 50: $15,420
  • 51: $15,060
  • 52: $14,700
  • 53: $14,460
  • 54: $14,220
  • 55: $14,100
  • 56: $13,980
  • 57: $13,860
  • 58: $13,740
  • 59: $13,620
  • 60: $13,500
  • 61: $13,380
  • 62: $13,260
  • 63: $13,140
  • 64: $13,020
  • 65: $12,900