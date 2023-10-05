Sanderson Farms - Chalkin’ Ain’t Easy

The Ryder Cup is over, and the European team cashed us a solid +150 outright ticket. I lost two other bets, but in this industry, some things don’t get talked about enough. One of them happened to be, so for me to get a little sympathy, I will tell you.

In preparation for the Ryder Cup, I sent over my bets. My top bet was Max Homa top USA Rookie. This was before the steam made him the favorite, too. We didn’t have enough time to get to it in the show, so it never went to the public. If I kept the text, can I count it towards my record? Asking for a friend.

In all seriousness, the Ryder Cup was epic. There are a few takeaways that I’ve come up with. Always fade the USA team in Europe. Xander Schauffele is made at someone or everyone. Patrick Cantlay is a genius for not wearing a hat the entire time to ensure he didn’t have a hat tan line for his wedding. Pure genius. I’m also a little upset I didn’t get an invite.

We can focus our attention on the shoulder season of the PGA Tour. On deck this week is the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last season, I didn’t put much effort into handicapping this event. I likely wouldn’t have landed on either Sepp Straka or Mackenzie Hughes.

This week, I aim to use my resources to pick a few golfers to root for. First, look at the critical metrics correlated to success at the Country Club of Jackson.

Key Metrics:

· Driving Distance

· SG: Approach

· Driving Accuracy

· Birdies or Better Gained

· Par 5 Scoring

· SG: Putting

Eric Cole +2000

Last season, I was betting on Eric Cole when he was +10000; now, he’s one of the tournament favorites at +2000. It’s for good reason. He’s excellent on par 5s, great on approach, and a good putter. More importantly, he’s been a great putter on Bermuda grass. He’s the third-highest handle and the second-highest liability for BetMGM Sportsbook. It’s for good reason. I am betting on him for his first PGA Tour victory this season.

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Aberg has been a fun golfer to back over the past few events. He balled out in the Ryder Cup and has continued to grow in stardom. He fits this course so well. He’s one of the best ball strikers in the field and a beast on par 5s. He’s a short-priced and the most bet golfer on BetMGM. I’m adding him to my card, hoping he can replicate some Ryder Cup magic.