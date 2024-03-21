 Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler, Lilia Vu lead latest Olympic golf qualifying

  
Published March 21, 2024 09:27 AM

We are 13 and 14 weeks away, respectively, from solidifying the field for the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions, which are set for early August in Paris.

The pair of 60-player fields are determined based on the world rankings, and countries are permitted up to two representatives – and up to four if they are all ranked inside the top 15. France is guaranteed one athlete in both events, though it will easily qualify a player for both. The same goes for each continent.

Golf has been back in the Olympic program for three editions now, with Justin Rose (2016) and Xander Schauffele (2020) the gold medalists on the men’s side and Inbee Park (2016) and Nelly Korda (2020) winning the women’s golds.

World No. 1’s Scottie Scheffler and Lilia Vu, both Americans, lead their respective standings. A pair of Fins, Kalle Samooja and Ursula Wikstrom, are currently the last players in.

As for LIV, there are currently eight members qualified, including Samooja (340), Spain’s Jon Rahm (3), Poland’s Adrian Meronk (52) and Joaquin Niemann (84).

Here is a look at the latest Olympic qualifying standings:

Men

Screenshot 2024-03-21 at 9.19.20 AM.png

Women

Screenshot 2024-03-21 at 9.19.33 AM.png