MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Eli Tomac street clothes.JPG
Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac matches up against Hunter Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Cleveland Guardians v. New York Mets
Gavin Williams just misses Guardians’ first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets
Stephen Nedoroscik
Stephen Nedoroscik returns from Olympic fame, plans to ride the pommel horse through LA 2028

Top Clips

tiger_mpx.jpg
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Scottie Scheffler — and son Bennett — enjoying claret jug celebrations

  
Published August 6, 2025 05:26 PM

With 17 PGA Tour titles, Scottie Scheffler’s trophy room is plenty busy, but adding the claret jug to the shelf following his victory last month at The Open Championship felt uniquely special.

“The Masters, you get the green jacket for a year and the Wanamaker [Trophy] is a big old trophy [for winning the PGA Championship] and then the claret jug is kind of the perfect size where you can just carry it around and sometimes people don’t even really know you have it,” Scheffler said Wednesday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, his first start since winning at Royal Portrush. “It’s fun.”

Given his history for understated celebrations, Scheffler’s victory lap with the claret jug didn’t seem to include the level of hijinks enjoyed by some previous Champion Golfers of the Year, but the world No. 1 did allow his most recent prize to make the rounds at his home club in Dallas.

“We had a party two weeks ago at home with some of our friends, and everybody got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun,” Scheffler said. “I brought it up to Royal Oaks [Country Club] a couple times, my home course, and one afternoon I think [wife] Meredith was getting a haircut or something, and I was resting and so I had [son] Bennett, and I took him to Royal Oaks.

“He whacked some golf balls around, and we hung out for a bit. I took him to the 19th hole with me, and I got some pretty funny pictures with Bennett sitting in the 19th hole at the men’s only grill where I think you’ve got to be 19 [years old] to get in there, but I figured if we bring in a couple major championship trophies with us, they’ll let the rules slide on that one.”

Having won the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship, Scheffler can complete the career Grand Slam next summer at the U.S. Open.