Season in review: 10 surprises on the LPGA Tour in 2023

They all went winless

You could have gotten pretty good odds if you had bet on Vu to win four times and be Player of the Year. You would have gotten even better ones if you had bet on these players not winning at all: Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul.

After a one-win 2022, this felt like the Year of Nelly. She was healthy and motivated, and seemed on the cusp of opening the floodgates. Korda finished T-6 or better in six of her first seven starts, but she couldn’t get the valve open. The win — let alone multiples — never came.

More baffling was what happened with Ko. She revived her career in ’22, winning three times and again becoming world No. 1. She closed last year with a Tour Championship triumph but she didn’t even get the chance to defend her title. Ko had only two top-10s in 20 starts in ’23. Her driving distance and accuracy (never her strengths) worsened, but nothing like her iron play. She went from 26th on tour in GIR in ’22 to 111th this year.

And then there was Thitikul. The Thai was consistent, rarely finishing out of the top 10 and winning the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average. But a victory never materialized.