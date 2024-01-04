 Skip navigation
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Top Clips

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sentry to feature commercial-free final hour for Sunday's final round

  
Published January 4, 2024 09:46 AM
The final hour of The Sentry on Sunday will once again feature uninterrupted coverage.

It’s the second consecutive year that the last hour of Golf Channel coverage will run without commercials.

The uninterrupted hour presented by Callaway begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sentry - Previews
How to watch: TV schedule for The Sentry at Kapalua
How to watch this week’s events, from around the world of golf.

The commercial-free finish at Kapalua was riveting theater a year ago, when Collin Morikawa coughed up a six-shot lead while Jon Rahm fired a sizzling 63 to steal the title. Rahm will not defend his title in the 2024 PGA Tour season debut, after he was suspended following his move to LIV Golf.

NBC and Peacock will have Saturday and Sunday lead-in coverage from 4 to 6 p.m. ET, followed by live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock.