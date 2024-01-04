Sentry to feature commercial-free final hour for Sunday’s final round
Published January 4, 2024 09:46 AM
The final hour of The Sentry on Sunday will once again feature uninterrupted coverage.
It’s the second consecutive year that the last hour of Golf Channel coverage will run without commercials.
The uninterrupted hour presented by Callaway begins at 7 p.m. ET.
The commercial-free finish at Kapalua was riveting theater a year ago, when Collin Morikawa coughed up a six-shot lead while Jon Rahm fired a sizzling 63 to steal the title. Rahm will not defend his title in the 2024 PGA Tour season debut, after he was suspended following his move to LIV Golf.
NBC and Peacock will have Saturday and Sunday lead-in coverage from 4 to 6 p.m. ET, followed by live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock.