Shane Lowry penalized two shots during Open second round

Shane Lowry was assessed a two-shot penalty after rules officials determined that he caused his ball to move during Friday’s second round of the Open Championship.

Before hitting his second shot on the par-5 12th hole, Lowry was taking practice swings near his ball when it appeared to move slightly in the rough.

Lowry, who won the 2019 Open at Portrush, was notified on the 15th hole that video of the situation was being reviewed. He shot 1-under 71, but with the penalty, he was credited with a 73 and will enter the weekend at even par.

“I wasn’t arguing my case, but I’m disappointed that they don’t have more camera angles on it,” Lowry said afterward. “The one, zoomed in, slow motion – they’re trying to tell me if it doesn’t move from the naked eye, if you don’t see it moving, it didn’t move. I told them I definitely was looking down toward then ball as I was taking my practice swing, and I didn’t see it move, but I had to take the penalty. I’m still not sure whether it was or not, but I had to take the penalty because I can’t have my name tossed around like that.

“… I’ll just have to dust myself off and get out there tomorrow and give it a go.”