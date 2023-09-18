Spill the Tee: Family, divas and letting loose with U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis is looking to lead Team USA to its first Solheim Cup victory since 2017. In the latest edition of Spill the Tee, Lewis joins co-hosts Amy Rogers and Anna Jackson to discuss a variety of topics.

Which player on her team would she fear the most? Whose game does she envy? Who is the biggest diva? And how will she let loose when this cup comes to a conclusion?

She also dishes on mom life and lessons learned from a blowout (the really bad, kid kind). Amy and Anna also test each other’s Solheim knowledge with some trivia, while they share favorite cup moments as well as some first-hand insight into the this year’s venue. Listen above or watch below: