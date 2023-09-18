 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FMIA Parsons.jpg
NFL Power Rankings: Overreacting to first two weeks of 2023 season
Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Ohio State Buckeyes will play college football on NBC's Big Ten Saturday in 2023.
College Football Betting Preview Q&As Hub
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Sunday Aftermath: Anthony Richardson’s injury, Nacu’s dominance and much more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hojgaard_230918.jpg
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
nbc_golf_gt_sergiogarcia_230918.jpg
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
nbc_golf_gt_nickfaldo_230918.jpg
Faldo ‘bullish’ on Europe winning the Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FMIA Parsons.jpg
NFL Power Rankings: Overreacting to first two weeks of 2023 season
Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Ohio State Buckeyes will play college football on NBC's Big Ten Saturday in 2023.
College Football Betting Preview Q&As Hub
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Sunday Aftermath: Anthony Richardson’s injury, Nacu’s dominance and much more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_hojgaard_230918.jpg
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
nbc_golf_gt_sergiogarcia_230918.jpg
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
nbc_golf_gt_nickfaldo_230918.jpg
Faldo ‘bullish’ on Europe winning the Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Spill the Tee: Family, divas and letting loose with U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis

  
Published September 18, 2023 02:05 PM
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Stacy Lewis, captain of team USA looks on during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 18, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Stacy Lewis is looking to lead Team USA to its first Solheim Cup victory since 2017. In the latest edition of Spill the Tee, Lewis joins co-hosts Amy Rogers and Anna Jackson to discuss a variety of topics.

Which player on her team would she fear the most? Whose game does she envy? Who is the biggest diva? And how will she let loose when this cup comes to a conclusion?

She also dishes on mom life and lessons learned from a blowout (the really bad, kid kind). Amy and Anna also test each other’s Solheim knowledge with some trivia, while they share favorite cup moments as well as some first-hand insight into the this year’s venue. Listen above or watch below: