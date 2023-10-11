 Skip navigation
Top News

Spill the Tee with Amy & Anna: Lydia Ko on married life, travel and celebrity crushes

  
Published October 11, 2023 03:13 PM

Lydia Ko flew from Korea to Arkansas to San Francisco, but before she headed out to China to start the LPGA’s Asian swing, she chatted with Amy Rogers and Anna Jackson.

In this edition of Spill the Tee, Ko talks about her whirlwind travel schedule, what married life is really like and if she’s had to endure any weird photocalls at events.

Ko also dishes on her celebrity crushes (a Batman villain and a sports icon), if she’s Googled herself and if she is living up to the 2020 letter she wrote to her 15-year-old self. Listen above.