 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale
Iowa starting lineup.jpg
IndyCar Iowa Speedway starting lineups: Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin on pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17
nbc_golf_accqbrd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: NFL QBs at the American Century, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_acckelcerd2v2_240713.jpg
HLs: Kelces’ American Century Championship Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale
Iowa starting lineup.jpg
IndyCar Iowa Speedway starting lineups: Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin on pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17
nbc_golf_accqbrd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: NFL QBs at the American Century, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_acckelcerd2v2_240713.jpg
HLs: Kelces’ American Century Championship Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship

  
Published July 13, 2024 07:28 PM
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
July 13, 2024 03:00 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker chipped in twice for birdie on the last five holes and shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday at Firestone Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Winless this season, Stricker is trying to win the senior major championship for the third time in four years. He chipped in on the par-4 14th and 18th holes, the last getting him to 9-under 201 on the difficult South course.

“I didn’t play very well today, I scored well,” said Stricker, the 57-year-old Wisconsin player who won at Firestone in 2021 and 2023.

Hall of Famer Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson were tied for second. Els, a two-time winner this season, holed out from 132 yards from the rough for eagle on the par-4 17th in a 64. Karlsson shot 66.

Stricker has seven major titles and 17 overall victories on the 50-and-over tour. He had three bogeys in the round.

“It’s a tough golf course,” Stricker said. “You get out of position, you have to rely on your short game a lot and I got out of position quite a a few times I should say. You’ve just got to keep grinding it out.

“It’s one of those courses that just keeps coming after you, too. If you’re off a little bit, you pay the price.”

Els used a wedge for the eagle on 16.

“Can’t see the ball land and I just watched the crowd behind,” Els said. “The one tall guy behind just went really ballistic, so I knew it was in so it was really cool.”

Jerry Kelly, the 2020 and 2022 champion, had a 67 to join fourth-alternate Michael Wright (63) and K.J. Choi (67) at 6 under. Wright had the low round of the day.

“I had a section through the middle of the round where I actually blacked out,” Wright said. “I didn’t even put any scores. down on my scorecard, I had forgotten to write the scores.”

Second-round leader Steven Alker had a 74 to drop into a tie for 10th at 3 under.

The event — originally called the Senior Players Championship — is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions, with the winner getting a spot in The Players Championship in March.