Ted Scott addresses ‘devastating family emergency’ earlier this month

ATLANTA – On social media Sunday, Scottie Scheffler’s longtime caddie Ted Scott addressed the family emergency that kept him from caddying for the world No. 1 at last week’s penultimate playoff event.

Scott’s nephew, Joel, is recovery from an injury that occurred earlier this month and he addressed the injury on Instagram.

“Many of you know I left the St. Jude Classic early and didn’t caddie on Sunday [or at last week’s BMW Championship, which Scheffler won]. Why? Because we had a devastating family emergency, probably the hardest thing I’ve ever walked through in my entire life,” Scott said during his “Sunday Sermon.”

“One of the things that God has taught me through all of this, one of the things that can help you, first of all, we’re helpless. I can’t help the situation, watching my family grieve the person that was injured. I’m helpless, but I’m not hopeless.”

Players at East Lake are wearing neon yellow ribbons to support Scott’s nephew. Scheffler began the final round four shots off the lead and was 2 under par through 10 holes at the finale.

Tour chaplain Brad Payne caddied for Scheffler during the final round in Memphis, and Chris Kirk’s caddie, Michael Cromie, filled in last week at the BMW Championship.