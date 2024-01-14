 Skip navigation
Tee times and groupings for the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  
Published January 13, 2024 11:27 PM

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray lead through three rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii, with 10 others within four shots.

The final round will begin on NBC at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday before moving to Golf Channel at 6 p.m. Peacock will stream the full round. Here’s a look at the groupings and tee times off split tee (ET):

TIMETEEPLAYERS
12:40 PM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

12:40 PM
EST		10

Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai

Justin Rose

12:50 PM
EST		1

Andrew Putnam

Harris English

J.T. Poston

12:50 PM
EST		10

Corey Conners

Michael Kim

Denny McCarthy

1:00 PM
EST		1

Matt Wallace

K.H. Lee

Joseph Bramlett

1:00 PM
EST		10

Keith Mitchell

Will Gordon

Si Woo Kim

1:10 PM
EST		1

Brendon Todd

Zac Blair

Ryo Hisatsune

1:10 PM
EST		10

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 PM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Cam Davis

Adam Svensson

1:20 PM
EST		10

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Chandler Phillips

1:30 PM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Brandon Wu

Eric Cole

1:30 PM
EST		10

Ben Kohles

Maverick McNealy

Jake Knapp

1:40 PM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Tyrrell Hatton

Alex Noren

1:40 PM
EST		10

Robert MacIntyre

Parker Coody

Joel Dahmen

1:50 PM
EST		1

Taylor Montgomery

Stewart Cink

Carl Yuan

1:50 PM
EST		10

Greyson Sigg

Luke List

Mark Hubbard

2:00 PM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Patton Kizzire

Stephan Jaeger

2:00 PM
EST		10

Webb Simpson

Charley Hoffman

Seamus Power

2:10 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Nick Taylor

S.H. Kim

2:10 PM
EST		10

Davis Thompson

Tyler Duncan

Scott Stallings

2:20 PM
EST		1

Troy Merritt

Kurt Kitayama

Austin Eckroat

2:20 PM
EST		10

Robby Shelton

Tyson Alexander

Justin Lower

2:30 PM
EST		1

Chris Kirk

Byeong Hun An

Emiliano Grillo

2:30 PM
EST		10

Lanto Griffin

Norman Xiong

Martin Trainer

2:40 PM
EST		1

Ben Silverman

Taiga Semikawa

Matthieu Pavon

2:40 PM
EST		10

Matt NeSmith

Yuto Katsuragawa

2:50 PM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Grayson Murray

Sam Stevens

2:50 PM
EST		10

Alejandro Tosti

Garrick Higgo