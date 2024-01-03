Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of The Sentry on the Plantation Course at Kapalua
Published January 2, 2024 08:44 PM
The 2024 PGA Tour season begins Thursday on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii.
The Sentry features a field of 59 players, including winners from the 2023 Tour season and those who finished last year inside the top 50 in FedExCup points.
Here’s a look at tee times and grouping for Rounds 1 and 2:
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 2
|GROUPS
|12:45 p.m.
|2:51 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim
|12:57 p.m.
|3:03 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas
|1:09 p.m.
|3:15 p.m.
|Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges
|1:21 p.m.
|3:27 p.m.
|Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:33 p.m.
|3:39 p.m.
|Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
|1:45 p.m.
|3:51 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Ben An
|1:57 p.m.
|4:03 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mac Hughes
|2:09 p.m.
|4:15 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Cam Young, Harris English
|2:21 p.m.
|4:27 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
|2:33 p.m.
|4:39 p.m.
|Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
|2:51 p.m.
|12:45 p.m.
|Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace
|3:03 p.m.
|12:57 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick
|3:15 p.m.
|1:09 p.m.
|Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis
|3:27 p.m.
|1:21 p.m.
|Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd
|3:39 p.m.
|1:33 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
|3:51 p.m.
|1:45 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo
|4:03 p.m.
|1:57 p.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners
|4:15 p.m.
|2:09 p.m.
|Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose
|4:27 p.m.
|2:21 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
|4:39 p.m.
|2:33 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland