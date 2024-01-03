 Skip navigation
NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of The Sentry on the Plantation Course at Kapalua

  
Published January 2, 2024 08:44 PM

The 2024 PGA Tour season begins Thursday on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii.

The Sentry features a field of 59 players, including winners from the 2023 Tour season and those who finished last year inside the top 50 in FedExCup points.

Here’s a look at tee times and grouping for Rounds 1 and 2:

ROUND 1ROUND 2GROUPS
12:45 p.m.2:51 p.m.Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim
12:57 p.m.3:03 p.m.Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas
1:09 p.m.3:15 p.m.Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges
1:21 p.m.3:27 p.m.Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama
1:33 p.m.3:39 p.m.Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
1:45 p.m.3:51 p.m.Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Ben An
1:57 p.m.4:03 p.m.Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mac Hughes
2:09 p.m.4:15 p.m.Si Woo Kim, Cam Young, Harris English
2:21 p.m.4:27 p.m.Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
2:33 p.m.4:39 p.m.Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
2:51 p.m.12:45 p.m.Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace
3:03 p.m.12:57 p.m.Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick
3:15 p.m.1:09 p.m.Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis
3:27 p.m.1:21 p.m.Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd
3:39 p.m.1:33 p.m.Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
3:51 p.m.1:45 p.m.
Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo
4:03 p.m.1:57 p.m.Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners
4:15 p.m.2:09 p.m.Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose
4:27 p.m.2:21 p.m.Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
4:39 p.m.2:33 p.m.Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland