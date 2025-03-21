Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy highlight full field
The top two players in the world highlight the field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open, March 27-30.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, will be among the 156 players competing at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Scheffler, who missed a 5-footer to force a playoff with eventual winner Stephan Jaeger, tied for second a year ago in Houston, one of two runner-up showings in the last three years for him at this event. McIlroy, meanwhile, will be playing here for the first time since 2014.
McIlroy is coming off his victory at The Players Championship. This will be the final start for both men before the Masters Tournament, April 10-13, where Scheffler is the defending champion. Here’s a look at the initial full field in Texas:
Next week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open features the top two ranked players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 21, 2025
Scheffler has finished in the top 10 each of the last three years (T2/2021, T9/2022, T2/2024), while McIlroy will make his first appearance since 2014… pic.twitter.com/1oH42tJpYI