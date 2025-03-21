Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy highlight full field

The top two players in the world highlight the field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open, March 27-30.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, will be among the 156 players competing at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Scheffler, who missed a 5-footer to force a playoff with eventual winner Stephan Jaeger, tied for second a year ago in Houston, one of two runner-up showings in the last three years for him at this event. McIlroy, meanwhile, will be playing here for the first time since 2014.

McIlroy is coming off his victory at The Players Championship. This will be the final start for both men before the Masters Tournament, April 10-13, where Scheffler is the defending champion. Here’s a look at the initial full field in Texas: