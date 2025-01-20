The American Express payout: $8.8 million purse prize money at PGA West
Published January 19, 2025 07:55 PM
Sepp Straka won The American Express and its $1,584,000 first-place prize.
Here’s a look at how the $8.8 million prize money was distributed at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California:
Thomas passed the $60 million mark in career earnings on the Sunday, the 11th PGA Tour player to ever do so.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Sepp Straka
|$1,584,000
|2
|Justin Thomas
|$959,200
|T3
|Jason Day
|$519,200
|T3
|Justin Lower
|$519,200
|T5
|Patrick Cantlay
|$339,900
|T5
|Charley Hoffman
|$339,900
|T7
|Camilo Villegas
|$267,300
|T7
|Ben Griffin
|$267,300
|T7
|Taylor Moore
|$267,300
|T7
|Max Greyserman
|$267,300
|11
|Alex Smalley
|$222,200
|T12
|Nick Taylor
|$169,400
|T12
|J.T. Poston
|$169,400
|T12
|Frankie Capan III
|$169,400
|T12
|Beau Hossler
|$169,400
|T12
|Will Zalatoris
|$169,400
|T12
|Mark Hubbard
|$169,400
|T18
|Trey Mullinax
|$125,400
|T18
|Kevin Roy
|$125,400
|T18
|Cam Davis
|$125,400
|T21
|Ben Kohles
|$83,270
|T21
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$83,270
|T21
|Harry Hall
|$83,270
|T21
|Doug Ghim
|$83,270
|T21
|Keith Mitchell
|$83,270
|T21
|Rickie Fowler
|$83,270
|T21
|Billy Horschel
|$83,270
|T21
|Daniel Berger
|$83,270
|T29
|Sam Burns
|$57,640
|T29
|Tom Hoge
|$57,640
|T29
|Vincent Norrman
|$57,640
|T29
|Carson Young
|$57,640
|T29
|J.J. Spaun
|$57,640
|T34
|Brice Garnett
|$42,094
|T34
|Nick Dunlap
|$42,094
|T34
|Chris Kirk
|$42,094
|T34
|Victor Perez
|$42,094
|T34
|Lee Hodges
|$42,094
|T34
|Quade Cummins
|$42,094
|T34
|Lanto Griffin
|$42,094
|T34
|Ryan Palmer
|$42,094
|T34
|Harry Higgs
|$42,094
|T43
|Harris English
|$27,236
|T43
|Michael Kim
|$27,236
|T43
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$27,236
|T43
|Matteo Manassero
|$27,236
|T43
|Rikuya Hoshino
|$27,236
|T43
|Ricky Castillo
|$27,236
|T43
|Matt Kuchar
|$27,236
|T43
|Sam Ryder
|$27,236
|T51
|Brian Campbell
|$21,032
|T51
|Ryan Gerard
|$21,032
|T51
|Brandt Snedeker
|$21,032
|T51
|Si Woo Kim
|$21,032
|T51
|Davis Thompson
|$21,032
|T51
|Sam Stevens
|$21,032
|T51
|Matthew Riedel
|$21,032
|T58
|Kris Ventura
|$19,712
|T58
|Alejandro Tosti
|$19,712
|T58
|Taylor Montgomery
|$19,712
|T58
|Kurt Kitayama
|$19,712
|T58
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$19,712
|T58
|Rico Hoey
|$19,712
|T64
|Vince Whaley
|$19,008
|T64
|Jeremy Paul
|$19,008
|T66
|Will Gordon
|$18,656
|T66
|Joe Highsmith
|$18,656
|T68
|Mac Meissner
|$18,304
|T68
|Eric Cole
|$18,304
|70
|Patrick Rodgers
|$18,216
|71
|Chez Reavie
|$18,040