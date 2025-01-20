 Skip navigation
The American Express payout: $8.8 million purse prize money at PGA West

  
Published January 19, 2025 07:55 PM

Sepp Straka won The American Express and its $1,584,000 first-place prize.

Here’s a look at how the $8.8 million prize money was distributed at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California:

The American Express 2025 - Final Round
Best finish since 2022 PGA win propels Justin Thomas into this exclusive, 11-man club
Thomas passed the $60 million mark in career earnings on the Sunday, the 11th PGA Tour player to ever do so.

FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Sepp Straka $1,584,000
2 Justin Thomas $959,200
T3 Jason Day $519,200
T3 Justin Lower $519,200
T5 Patrick Cantlay $339,900
T5 Charley Hoffman $339,900
T7 Camilo Villegas $267,300
T7 Ben Griffin $267,300
T7 Taylor Moore $267,300
T7 Max Greyserman $267,300
11 Alex Smalley $222,200
T12 Nick Taylor $169,400
T12 J.T. Poston $169,400
T12 Frankie Capan III $169,400
T12 Beau Hossler $169,400
T12 Will Zalatoris $169,400
T12 Mark Hubbard $169,400
T18 Trey Mullinax $125,400
T18 Kevin Roy $125,400
T18 Cam Davis $125,400
T21 Ben Kohles $83,270
T21 Jacob Bridgeman $83,270
T21 Harry Hall $83,270
T21 Doug Ghim $83,270
T21 Keith Mitchell $83,270
T21 Rickie Fowler $83,270
T21 Billy Horschel $83,270
T21 Daniel Berger $83,270
T29 Sam Burns $57,640
T29 Tom Hoge $57,640
T29 Vincent Norrman $57,640
T29 Carson Young $57,640
T29 J.J. Spaun $57,640
T34 Brice Garnett $42,094
T34 Nick Dunlap $42,094
T34 Chris Kirk $42,094
T34 Victor Perez $42,094
T34 Lee Hodges $42,094
T34 Quade Cummins $42,094
T34 Lanto Griffin $42,094
T34 Ryan Palmer $42,094
T34 Harry Higgs $42,094
T43 Harris English $27,236
T43 Michael Kim $27,236
T43 Ryo Hisatsune $27,236
T43 Matteo Manassero $27,236
T43 Rikuya Hoshino $27,236
T43 Ricky Castillo $27,236
T43 Matt Kuchar $27,236
T43 Sam Ryder $27,236
T51 Brian Campbell $21,032
T51 Ryan Gerard $21,032
T51 Brandt Snedeker $21,032
T51 Si Woo Kim $21,032
T51 Davis Thompson $21,032
T51 Sam Stevens $21,032
T51 Matthew Riedel $21,032
T58 Kris Ventura $19,712
T58 Alejandro Tosti $19,712
T58 Taylor Montgomery $19,712
T58 Kurt Kitayama $19,712
T58 Mackenzie Hughes $19,712
T58 Rico Hoey $19,712
T64 Vince Whaley $19,008
T64 Jeremy Paul $19,008
T66 Will Gordon $18,656
T66 Joe Highsmith $18,656
T68 Mac Meissner $18,304
T68 Eric Cole $18,304
70 Patrick Rodgers $18,216
71 Chez Reavie $18,040